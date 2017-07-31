An Ounce of Love Creates a Ton of Healing

Even the smallest pebble thrown into still water can create ripples that carry across the surface of an entire lake. You can be like that pebble making waves of joy reverberate outward in all directions. Literally for the cost of a dinner date, you can create a positive impact for the lifetime of a child and their family. The Boxes for Babies campaign is a powerful program helping mothers and babies in Syrian Refugee Camps that have been displaced by the war. We have an unprecedented opportunity to show compassion, alleviate suffering and give these children the chance they deserve to thrive.

“How we treat the child, the child will grow up to treat the world” -Pam Leo

Compassion is an Act of Love that Transcends Political Divisiveness

When you help a mother help her baby, you are giving something more than material value, you are giving hope and dignity to people who are in need. 60% of the people in refugee camps are women and children. Children being born into a war zone, or a refugee camp deserve as much of a chance to grow up in a safe and healthy environment as children anywhere.

Rise for Syria Website

"When I worked as a volunteer in two refugee camps north of Athens the greatest need identified was to support the new moms and their babies. Their conditions were so basic that after they would deliver their babies at the local hospital, they would go back to the camp in a tent where they would sleep on UNHCR blankets directly on the ground with not much to care for their babies. That’s how I got the idea to adapt the Finnish boxes for babies for the refugee camps that not only would contain materiel for the moms and their babies but the box could also become a bed. The baby boxes filled a huge gap to provide the basic needs for a very vulnerable group in refugee camps and of course now, the demand on the boxes are way bigger then what we can supply." -Mélie De Champlain

Understanding that all efforts now to provide that for them and their mothers will help create a future with more happy, healthy, and less destructive people. This is how a small amount of love now can alleviate a tremendous amount of suffering in the future. These children can become like the beautiful lotus flower that blooms in murky waters with a small act of kindness from people like you.

Emotional and Behavior Patterns are Formed in the First Few Years of Life

Developmental psychologists have shown that the first few years of a baby's life are the most crucial time for establishing a state of emotional well-being that will reach far into adulthood. Harsh environments like scarcity, fear, and war along with chronic stress cause the brain to release a neurotoxin known as cortisol. Cortisol literally destroys brain cells in the area of the brain connected to emotional regulation and impulse control causing the prefrontal lobes to atrophy. Whereas loving supportive connection in a safe environment causes the brain to secrete oxytocin which developed these centers and cultivates the capacity for empathy, which is the neurological foundation for peace.

"On my first trip to Greece, I helped a young family whose boat had capsized during the crossing from Turkey. They had been rescued by the Greek Coast Guard, but they were cold, wet and scared. The young mother was painfully thin and extremely pregnant. I was touched by the plight of this brave young woman who would probably give birth in a refugee camp. It made me realize how important it was to help mothers and babies." -Laurie Cooper, Canada Caring

A Simple but Impactful Solution

Though refugee mothers, like all mothers, are not lacking in love for their infants they are lacking basic material necessities. Simple things like a cozy crib and blanket instead of sleeping on the dusty ground at a refugee camp allow the baby to sleep well. A good night's sleep is core to healthy development of an infant, and a mother can sleep better knowing that her child is not going to roll out of bed or accidentally get stepped on if sleeping on the ground.

This is one of the many great benefits of the baby box. The box contains useful supplies like diapers, wipes, and other necessities but the box that houses them becomes a comfortable crib for the child. When a child is safe the mother has an increased sense of well-being and dignity. The baby box idea originated in Finland, but these baby boxes are specifically designed to meet the needs of mothers and babies in Syrian refugee camps.