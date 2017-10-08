An Unsung Heroine

In a world with so many cowards in high offices, I want to tell you about a remarkable woman.

She organized against the Vietnam War, environmental racism, air and water pollution, and for abortion rights, community mental health and wilderness preservation.

It was never about puffing up her ego. She was an activist who put the issues first. And she was in it for the long haul – she did it for over four decades.

Her proudest achievement as an activist was smuggling young men fleeing the military draft over the border into Canada. The rich at the time, such as the young Donald Trump, could fiddle the system to avoid the draft, but not the poorer and / or people of color. She stood with them, and shared some of their risks.

It was no small matter helping draft resisters into Canada. Making a false statement to a federal official, such as a border guard, can result in years of imprisonment, and she did it repeatedly. In the heated context of the times, if she had been caught, her husband’s job at an aerospace manufacturer with defense contracts would probably have evaporated, and the family with its four children would probably have lost everything.

She was my mom, Marjory “Ree” Thayer, and I owe her more than I can tell you. She died on September 13th after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s, just as I and others were in the height of a battle to defend homeless people against evictions and other harassment by the City of Chicago. At the time I only told a few close friends as I couldn’t allow myself and others to be distracted by my grief. It still comes in waves as I write this.

Like during the Vietnam War, today we live in a world where evil seems unchecked and uncheckable. The news and social media each day are filled with the utterances of powerful jerks, and their hangers-on, who casually enact policies that destroy others’ lives.

I just want those who are struggling for justice to know that heroines such as my mom not only exist, but are probably more numerous than we know because they often do their work anonymously. They don’t call attention to themselves, but do the right thing, simply because it’s the right thing to do.