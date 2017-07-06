An Unsung Music Hero Getting His Due: Telli

The music business is full of unsung heroes. If you are in the music industry, then you know the type. If you are not, then definitely take a moment to realize it is a real thing. They are the people you find about after they pass away. Suddenly, everyone’s social media feed is filled with posts about nostalgic memories with that person. The memories usually include endless compliments, countless anecdotes, tragic regrets, and heartfelt condolences. These are the figures lurking in the shadows who are always there but rarely seen. They are the ones who inspire your favorite artists from their fashion sense and swag to their style and flow. But they rarely get the nods they deserve. So, I recently took the time to pay respect to one of those while he is still here with us. Telli is one such enigma. And hopefully he will not have to die to get some recognition.

Originally part of a rap duo from Brooklyn called Ninjasonik, Telli has been on the music scene for over a decade. It started with fellow DJ’s Jag Jah Brown and Kevin Ross writing and recording tracks in Bushwick, New York. The tracks were sarcastic ones with themes like pregnancy and racial identity. One of the group’s most recognizable songs was titled “Tight Pants” that went viral. It spoke about being Black and wearing tight pants, which was a major taboo at the time. Though the group split, Telli continued with his music career ever since.

A quick scan of Telli’s career reveals connections galore. For instance, the famed Harlem rapper turned Hollywood fashion icon A$AP Rocky was closely tied to Telli for quite some time. Other people Telli rubbed elbows with, came up around, and inspired was the young elite Theophilus London. He gave the punk hip-hop group Ho99o9 an opportunity to open for Ninjasonik early in the career. He has toured with M.I.A, Matt and KIM, Spank Rock, Pusha T, Jim Jones, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, and is working with Diplo right now. If it is something that is edgy, cool, interesting, or progressive from the Black music space, then Telli’s fingerprints are at the scene.

Something Telli has long been known for is being a figurehead in the fringy world that is downtown SoHo and Lower East Side’s nightlife. Following him into one of the underground Disco Trap parties at The Skinny, and it’s exceedingly clear who is the OG of it. Walking around he is greeted with daps and hugs all around. It seems like there is endless love for him. He is also one of the people who moves the crowd on the mic, and goes as far as getting security in check about who is cool to be where they are in the party as the night goes on. Telli is clearly a local legend.

Speaking to rap artist Skip Rage about Telli he said, “All the shit that you see happening here – all the shit you see coming out of here – it’s because of Telli and Ninjasonik.” While telling me this he is speaking to the vibrant scene of party goers that are in the venue at that moment, but is also alluding to some larger influencers of rule breakers that look up to Telli.

Ninjasonik gave a young generation of Black misfits the permission to be themselves simply by being themselves. Long before there was the self-proclaimed rocktar Lil Uzi Vert, there was Telli and his band of tight-pants-wearing crew pushing the boundaries of what Black artists could be in New York City and beyond. From Ninjasonik to Fame School to now, Telli’s output as a singer with melodic vocals, songwriting abilities, and talent as an MC has always been pushing the edges of what is acceptable for a man of his hue.

These days as a solo artist, Telli has a bit of an uphill creative battle ahead. While he is proud of what he has achieved, the years were filled with major disappointments, fallouts with industry peers, bouts of excessive drug use, and battles with depression. Despite all this, he has been wearing the same huge smile that also seems to double as a heavy mask. As her emerges from the ashes of his previous life and disasters of his own making all he has left is his name and his art. But luckily for him, both of those things are in good standing.

The way Telli describes it is that he has been through a lot. Specifically, “There was a time in my career where the world felt like it was in the palm of my hands. Eventually the business side of things chewed me up and left me for dead though. From people posing to be my friends when they had hidden agendas to me not digging deeper than the surface of many things because I was blinded by my own passion, things have been tough. But I’m not done yet. It ain’t about how you fall. It’s about how you get back up. I’m still out here going blood.”