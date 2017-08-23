Ana Navarro Defends Tweet About Trump: 'I Did Not Say He Had Dementia'

Ana Navarro is not backing down on her recent statements about President Donald Trump, instead clarifying that she “did not say he had dementia.”

“What I said was that the only defensible excuse, the only defensible explanation is if he is not mentally well because if he is, then he is just such an incredible, self-centered, narcissistic, unfit jerk that it makes it that much worse,” said Navarro.

After the president’s unhinged speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night, the CNN political commentator and Republican strategist took to Twitter to say that the only explanation for Trump’s “disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior would be early-on-set dementia.”