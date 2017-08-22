Ana Navarro Says Trump May Have Early-Onset Dementia

CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro said there may be only one explanation for President Donald Trump’s attack-filled speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

She wrote on Twitter:

Only possible defensible explanation for Trump's disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior, would be early-on-set dementia. Maybe. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 23, 2017

Navarro broke ranks with her party last year, slamming Trump and endorsing Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

She has since remained a harsh critic, last week calling him “unfit to be human” for his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, where he blamed “many sides” instead of calling out white supremacists.

Trump on Tuesday defended that response, which led Navarro to tweet:

Trump making #Charlottesville all about him. Not hateful White Supremacists. Not Heather Heyer. Disgusting narcissism in midst of tragedy. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 23, 2017

Defensive 71-year-old man baby having a disrespectful tantrum over the way he was treated over #Charlottesville. Someone bring him a bottle🍼 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 23, 2017