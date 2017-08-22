Ana Navarro Says Trump May Have Early-Onset Dementia

CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro said there may be only one explanation for President Donald Trump’s attack-filled speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Navarro broke ranks with her party last year, slamming Trump and endorsing Hillary Clinton during the campaign.
She has since remained a harsh critic, last week calling him “unfit to be human” for his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, where he blamed “many sides” instead of calling out white supremacists.
Trump on Tuesday defended that response, which led Navarro to tweet:
Trump during his speech repeatedly attacked the media, at one point claiming cameras had been turned off despite the entire event being carried live by cable news.
He also strongly implied he would pardon ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in a racial profiling case, threatened to shut down the government over his plan to build a border wall, and verbally attacked several Republican senators.
