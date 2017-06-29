CNN'S Ana Navarro Goes Ballistic Over Trump Tweet: 'Lunatic Man Baby' Must Stop

Must watch: Ana Navarro's most eviscerating take down of Trump yet #TheResistance #Resist pic.twitter.com/hETsLmcbLS

President Donald Trump came under attack after his vicious barbs against “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday, but none was quite so blistering as the tirade launched by CNN political commentator and GOP strategist Ana Navarro, who called the president a “lunatic man-baby.”

“I was frankly disgusted” by Trump’s tweet Thursday about Brzezinski, Navarro told Wolf Blitzer. ”This dude has got such a fixation with women and blood. What is wrong with him?

“And then you remember that this dude, this disgusting dude, is the president of the United States. ... He’s acting for all of us ... and he is embarrassing. He is shameful.”

Navarro said she has had it with Republican politicians who criticize the president but do nothing more.

“It’s time that somebody ... calls him up and says, “Listen, you crazy, lunatic 70-year-old man-baby, stop it. You are now the president of the United States, the commander in chief, and you need to stop acting like a mean girl, because we just won’t take it.”

Navarro’s attack was triggered by Trump’s tweet hours earlier against the “Morning Joe” hosts who have been increasingly critical of the president.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Navarro’s comment on Trump’s “fixation” with women and blood was a reference to Trump’s campaign attack on then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who he said had “blood coming out of her eyes ... blood coming out of her wherever” after she challenged him at a debate on his disparaging comments about women. Many observers took Trump’s criticism as a sexist signal that Kelly was menstruating and therefore asking more challenging question. Trump later denied he was referring to menstruation, saying that implication was “sick,” and adding: “I cherish women.”

As for his comments that Brzezinski was “bleeding” the night of an event at Mar-a-Lago Trump referenced in his tweet, a photo reportedly taken then shows no signs of any bleeding.

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

Navarro told Blitzer on Thursday: “We have a president who is nasty. We have a president who is immature, unstable and just acts like a crazy person with anybody who attacks him because he has got thin skin and he is never going to pivot. Anybody around him, whether it’s his daughter, his chief of staff, his wife ― who I remind you had said her signature issue was going to be fighting against online bullying ― or any Republican on the Hill, stop enabling him. Confront this, and confront this hard.”

When Blitzer asked her what the president should do, she responded: “Stop. Look, if you can’t control your tweeting habits, then stop tweeting. Go seek therapy ... find a hobby.”