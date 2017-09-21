Anachronisms in the Book of Mormon

Anachronism - [uh-nak-ruh-niz-uh m - noun]

Something or someone that is not in its correct historical or chronological time, especially a thing or person that belongs to an earlier or later time: An effective technique we can employ as we attempt to establish the authenticity of any historical writings is the identification of any anachronisms found within it. Anachronisms are chronological slips or mistakes.

They might include the mention of events that could not have occurred during the period under discussion; they could be names, places, tools, languages, etc. that did not exist or were not known at the time of the writing. For example, in the play Romeo and Juliet, Act II, Scene 5, Shakespeare has Juliet say, “The clock struck nine when I did send the nurse.” Romeo and Juliet, however, was set in the 1300s, well before the first mechanical pendulum clock was invented.

That’s an Anachronism.

It was a slip, like the one in the film Spartacus where the film editor didn’t notice that some of the slaves were wearing wrist watches?

Now, ‘The Bard of Avon’ was not trying to fool anyone and a slave wearing a wrist watch at the time of Christ is amusing. But when we put a serious writing to the anachronism test, and it comes up short it can be an indication of fraud and deception.

When we put the Book of Mormon to the anachronism test, it fails.

The following are just a few examples:

Horses are cited fourteen times in the Book of Mormon. Not only is there no evidence that horses existed on the North or South America during the history of the Book of Mormon (2500 B.C. - 400 A.D.), but there is considerable compelling scientific evidence that horses became extinct by the end of the Pleistocene era (2.5 million to 12,000 years ago). Horses only reappear in the Americas when the Spaniards brought them from Europe in about 1519 at the earliest.

Elephants are mentioned in (Ether 9:19) supposedly swinging their trunks for the Jaredites (2500 BC). But again, fossil records indicate that they became extinct at the end of the last Ice Age (10,000 years ago).

Chariots are mentioned numerous times in the Book of Mormon (Alma 18:9-10, 12, Alma 20:6, 3 Nephi 3:22). Again, there is no archeological evidence to support the use of wheeled vehicles in the pre-Columbian Mesoamerica. They would be of little use anyway without horses to pull them.

Cattle are mentioned in Ether 9:18, here again, there is no evidence that Old World domesticated cattle inhabited New World before European contact.

Iron and Steel are mentioned a number of times (1 Nephi 16:18, 2 Nephi 5:15, Jarom 1:8, Ether 7:9). Again, there is no evidence of hardened steel in the pre-Columbian Americas. The Book of Mormon also refers to “swords,” stating that “the blades thereof were cankered with rust” (Mosiah 8:11). This quote refers to the Jaredites’ final battlefield where an estimated 250,000 warriors were killed. But again, no such battlefield, no soldiers, and no swords have ever been found.

Silk is mentioned six times in the Book of Mormon (1 Nephi 13:7,8, Alma 1:29, Alma 4:6, Ether 9:17, Ether 10:24). Silk, of course, is a product of the Orient and completely unknown in the pre-Columbian Americas.

The word, ‘compass’ (Alma 37:38), is dated at 73 B.C. in the Book of Mormon, even though, this instrument was not invented until the twelfth century.

A Monetary System based on weights of precious metals is mentionedin (Alma 11). No such system or even one single coin has ever been found -not a seon, shum, limnah, amnor, senums or ezrom. Not a single onti!

Likewise, we have Shakespeare’s clock striking eight problem, only in spades.

For example, the word “Bible,” denotes a canon of scripture (2 Nephi 29:3, 4, 6 and 10) is problematic. Bible, the Anglicization of the Greek word Bibilia, means book. Greek, however, wasn’t spoken in Israel until long after Lehi’s emigration to the Americas (600 BC).

Reference is made in 2 Nephi 31:13 to the “Holy Ghost.” However, the word “ghost” also did not come into parlance until hundreds of years after it was supposedly inscribed in the Book of Mormon.

Likewise, the word, “epistle” (3 Nephi 3:5) is a transliteration of the Greek word epistolos,and again would have been unknown by Book of Mormon people. Ditto, the fifteen mentions of the Nephite city of ‘Judea’ (Alma 56:9). This is the Greek form of the Hebrew name, Judah, and again out of place. The same thing for the Greek word Timothy (3 Nephi 19:4) derived from Timotheus.

The name ‘Isabel’ (Alma 39:3) is given to a harlot. However, this name first name appeared in France and Italy in the middle ages. Again, wrong time, wrong place.

Six times, we find the abbreviation “&c” (and so forth), a convention peculiar to the nineteenth century in the Book of Mormon – never used before, never used after.

The words “alpha” and “omega” appear in 3 Nephi 9:18. These, of course, are the English spellings of the Greek words found in the Book of Revelations in the Bible. As the Book of Mormon was not recorded in Greek, why were these words used? One must assume that they were copied from the King James version of the Bible.

As well, there are numerous instances where the writer uses words that were not relevant to his time. Rather, these are words peculiar to the English spoken in the early 1600s (“prayest,” “durst,” “thou,” “thee,” “thy,” “thine,” “hast,” “doth,” “knoweth,” “hearest,” “cometh,” “thirsteth,” etc.).

Did God really select these words for the Book of Mormon? This obviously shows the writer’s exposure to King James terminology. [NOTE: Scores of passages in the Book of Mormon, either in part or whole, exact or paraphrased, have been taken directly from the King James version of the Bible. Some researchers have estimated that as much as 4% can be traced to this English translation.]

Much is made of the appearance of the word ‘adieu,’ (Jacob 7:27) because it is so obviously out of place. It is, of course, from the French language and only evolved from the Latin about 700 A.D.

And perhaps the most egregious, throughout the Book of Mormon the word “Christ” is used as though it was the surname of the Lord Jesus. However, as any seminarian can tell you, the word “Christ” is the Anglicization of the Greek word Christos, meaning the anointed or chosen one (the equivalent of the Hebrew word Mashiach, or Messiah.)

It is not then surprising that virtually all non- Mormon archeologists and scholars have concluded that the Book of Mormon’s many anachronisms, as well as much of its subject matter, clearly reveal a 19th-century influence, leading to the conclusion that it was composed during Joseph Smith’s time.

The Problem of the Wheel

There is also the problem of the wheel. The use of the wheel was certainly known to Lehi, et al., as it was in use in Mesopotamia from before 3,000 BC. Simple machines using the wheel, such as the cart or wagon, pulled by humans or animals, of course, made the transport of goods much easier.

As I have mentioned already, the Book of Mormon uses the term chariot repeatedly, which shows that the Nephites and Lamanites understood and utilized the concept of the wheel (Alma 18:9-10, 12, 3 Ne. 3:22,Alma 20:6, 3 Ne. 21: 14).

Archaeologists tell us however that the wheel was never used in Pre-Columbian America, although the knowledge of the wheel may have been in existence, but it seems to be limited to the use in toys.

If the Nephites and Lamanites used chariots, why wouldn’t this extremely valuable technology continue to be used by the descendants of these Ancient Americans? If Lehi’s descendants did use the wheel, there would be evidence of wheels in the Americas before Columbus as technology spreads quickly, especially, something like the wheel, one of the greatest innovations of all time.