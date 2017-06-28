inspired Being (Jenna Bata), Contributor Poetic Expressions Travel Blog

Ancestral Wisdom

06/28/2017 02:31 pm ET
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/e6/9a/3c/e69a3c8b6fbb64e87273f20721ecc55

They were here once

Walking these streets

Building these vibes

Imagining life, the way they wished

It's not that they knew better

It's just that they lived

Differently

Amongst wilderness

Fearless they were

Creating signs and symbols

Negotiating with nature

They may not have

Travelled the seven seas

But indeed

Their hearts have experienced the universe

And it is us

Today

Who call on them

And their ancestral wisdom

Which is engraved in stone

And written in scriptures

To find questions

For the answers we have already received

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Ancestral Wisdom

CONVERSATIONS