They were here once

Walking these streets

Building these vibes

Imagining life, the way they wished

It's not that they knew better

It's just that they lived

Differently

Amongst wilderness

Fearless they were

Creating signs and symbols

Negotiating with nature

They may not have

Travelled the seven seas

But indeed

Their hearts have experienced the universe

And it is us

Today

Who call on them

And their ancestral wisdom

Which is engraved in stone

And written in scriptures

To find questions