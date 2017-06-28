They were here once
Walking these streets
Building these vibes
Imagining life, the way they wished
It's not that they knew better
It's just that they lived
Differently
Amongst wilderness
Fearless they were
Creating signs and symbols
Negotiating with nature
They may not have
Travelled the seven seas
But indeed
Their hearts have experienced the universe
And it is us
Today
Who call on them
And their ancestral wisdom
Which is engraved in stone
And written in scriptures
To find questions
For the answers we have already received
