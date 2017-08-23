800-Year-Old Coffin Breaks After Some Genius Tries To Put A Kid Inside It

An 800-year-old coffin was smashed to the floor of a U.K. museum last week after someone reportedly tried to put a child inside it for a photo.

The sandstone relic, which is believed to have once belonged to a monk, was on display at the Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend, Essex, when it was knocked over by someone lifting a child over a protective barrier, the Southend Echo reported.

Instead of reporting the damage or taking responsibility for the Aug. 4 accident, the Guardian reported that surveillance video captured the culprits fleeing ― leaving the toppled coffin with a deep crack and a large, triangle-shaped piece missing from its middle.

A post shared by Björn H (@bmh201) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

“The care of our collections is of paramount importance to us and this isolated incident has been upsetting for the museum’s service, whose staff strive to protect Southend’s heritage within our historic sites,” Claire Reed, the conservator responsible for repairing the sarcophagus, told the Guardian.

The coffin was found at the priory back in 1921. Inside, it held a skeleton that’s believed to have belonged to a senior monk, according to the BBC.