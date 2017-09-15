And, No One Loyal to Him

Either President Donald Trump is crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy.

He spent a good part of Thursday, September 14, muddying the waters over whether he reached an agreement with Democratic leaders on protecting undocumented immigrants, Dreamers, who were brought to the United States as children. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement after a dinner with the president the night before. “We agreed to enshrine protections of DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the two top Democrats in Congress said.

Some immigration hard-liners are so unsympathetic to the plight of Dreamers that they oppose any accommodation on DACA. But, more importantly, the suggestion that Trump is jettisoning construction of the “beautiful” wall, perhaps the one consistent issue in his campaign for the presidency, caused a firestorm on the right. So, no wonder the White House spent much of Thursday morning, and the president a good part of the rest of the day, walking back the so-called “deal” with Democrats.

At 6:11 Thursday morning, the president tweeted, “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.” Nine minutes later, “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.” This is the classic non-denial denial. First, of course, Trump’s statement that the agreement extending DACA is “subject to vote” means nothing. What “deal” involving Congress is not? Second, the Democratic leaders did not say the wall will not be built, only that it would not be part of an agreement extending DACA. More importantly, Trump only tweeted that the wall “will continue to be built,” not that building it had to be part of this specific agreement. Third, Schumer and Pelosi responded to Trump’s tweets by pointing out “no final deal” was reached and that their initial statement only referred “to work[ing] out a package… acceptable to both sides.” Trump continued to issue conflicting statements through the course of the day as he visited Florida, claiming at one point, “If there’s not a wall, we’re doing nothing.”

Who to believe? Schumer and Pelosi, who do not have a history of lying about things easily disproved, or Trump, who lies about what he ate for lunch? (Just kidding, but you get the point.) More importantly, what is the president's strategy in seemingly agreeing to two deals with Democrats in the last week or so?

Donald Trump is not an ideologue. He does not care about policy, only about himself. As one Republican lawmaker put it recently, what matters to Trump is “putting wins on the board — not the specifics.” No doubt, Trump has concluded, after the healthcare debacle, that the Republican leadership — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan — cannot be trusted to give him his “wins.” So, if Schumer and Pelosi can, why not agree to a short-term budget extension in exchange for disaster relief and work out a deal on allowing Dreamers to stay in the country, a position shared by an overwhelming number of Americans? The deals with Democrats make Trump look presidential and bipartisan, or so he must think.

There is only one problem with this line of thinking: The president may wind up isolated, in effect, a party of one. Democrats will work with Trump when it is in their interest to do so, but on most issues, such as lowering taxes on the wealthy, eviscerating the environment, and the president’s cozying up to white supremacists, Democrats will never compromise with Trump. Deals with Democrats are purely transactional.

As for Republicans, the party of Lincoln overlooked Trump’s racism, xenophobia, and misogyny, as well as his distinctly un-Republican positions on trade and infrastructure rebuilding, because Republicans believed he would help them get what they want: Tax reform (meaning lower taxes on the wealthy) and the repeal of Obamacare. As Representative Duncan Hunter, a Republican from California, said of the president, “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.” But what if Trump stops being the Republicans’ asshole? The repeal of Obamacare has not happened and tax reform looks shaky, at best. If Republicans are not getting what they want from a nominally Republican president, why continue to back him while he makes deals with Democrats? Trump may find he needs Republican support if special counsel Robert Mueller digs up damaging evidence against Trump, his family, and campaign officials, especially if Democrats win control of the House in 2018 and begin impeachment proceedings.

But, Trump may figure, he has nothing to fear from establishment Republicans as long as his base — those one-in-three Americans — continues to support him. Trump famously said during the campaign, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Maybe so, but agreeing to an immigration deal with Democrats that does not include funding for a border wall may test that hypothesis. The right-wing blogosphere erupted over the news of the putative deal. Readers of Breitbart News posted the following: “Put a fork in Trump. He is done.” “PRIMARY TIME!!!!” “What a HUGE let down.” “I can reconcile Trump caving on virtually any issue. Amnesty and not building the wall are not one of them.” And, the odious Ann Coulter, who wrote a book titled In Trump We Trust, had that trust severely tested. “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached.”