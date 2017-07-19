AND TRUMP IS AN HONORABLE MAN

Lately, I’ve felt like I’ve been living the equivalent of the World War Two blitz of London but instead of German bombs being dropped, it’s news stories that are exploding everywhere I turn until my life, by the end of the average working day, feels like a sea of MSNBC and CNN based breaking news rubble.

This being the year estrogen is the new oil in Hollywood, from Atomic Blonde to Handmaid’s Tale to Wonder Woman, and that suggests to me that perhaps our ultimate defense lies in the hands of the empowered woman.

Watching any defiant, pre-existing conditioned male protest the incompressible, inhuman Trumpcare in the halls of congress often makes me think of the millions of women who have rallied and railed against any proposed misogynistic law that has tried to control their bodies. See boys? Now you know what it feels like and now you know how to respond.

Pink Hatted women, by the Pussy Riot millions, were the ones who hit the street on day one of the Trump dictatorship, to pack the cities with loud protests.

I think the key motivating factor here is that we know to our core, that THE woman, Hillary Clinton, was politically destroyed by acts of collusion and behind the scenes, man-cowardly voter suppression by a man who on national television bragged that he could grab the genitals of any woman he wanted because he was a self-professed celebrity.

And he didn’t stop there.

He basically became the Cheetoh colored face (don’t try to correct your TV: it won’t work) of the equivalent of the Appalachian barber chaired, manspreading quarterback, who, in between hocking gooey wads of tobacco loogies into his spittoon, gave a clear voice to the macho, stupid part of our country while advocating physical violence at his One Hitler Wonder rallies while giving America a prescription for dealing with racism by condemning minorities, which therefore made it open season for dark skin and bad will hunting.

The rich LEAPTED right onto the bandwagon, because nothing feels better than the O.J.-style slashing of taxes which is the equivalent of the intoxicating smell of napalm first thing in the morning.

Trump won and anyone with even a pre-school diploma knows exactly how he did it, which has been evidenced by the recent page one story of The Hateful Eight who met in Trump Tower, dark force style to openly discuss Russian adoption. My ass. You know what they were up to. That my friends, was and is collusion, sweet and simple.

The only things that Trump has raised is suspicion, chaos and three, unctuous, morality-free, sense of entitlement children who at this very moment are treating America and the entire planet like their own personal monopoly board. You have, America, given the keys to the kingdom to the boys and girl in the brand.

This is the trickle-down theory alright. Trump is basically publically urinating all over the White House and does not give a rat’s ass who gets splashed. Nor does his VP, the Heavengelical and From Russia With Love assassin doppelganger, Mike Pence, who can’t even have lunch at the Garden of Eating with a woman without crapping his pants. That’s how little self-control the guy has. Amen to that.

The GOPhuck Yourselves stepped on a land mine the day that they took on Obamacare, which to me, will always have the rich subtext of: we still hate the n*gger.

They simply cannot stand any of President Obama’s endless accomplishments which he was able to achieve despite their turning his presidency into 8 years a slave.

So what are we left with? I have to admit enormous pleasure watching the aging Ninja Turtle, Mitch McConnell and the endless parade shoe shufflin’ repeal defeat.

You see, Mitch, in order to create a great healthplan you have to be engaged by the one trait that you and your henchmen do not have: compassion.

To me, watching the GOPhuck Yourselves, shove the Democrats entirely out of the process and then try to pull off the equivalent of a backroom abortion bill down the throat of America is proof positive of who these guys really are and what they are really up to.

They are nothing more than a gaggle of pretend, pandering “Christians” who in turn, are nothing more than an extension of Goldman Sachs, or Goldmine Sex, as I prefer to call them.

This is all a Koch measuring contest.

Power and money.

Can you get any more Shakespearean?

And the very same tragic elements of any great Shakespeare play are being played out in D.C. and onstage at the Public Theater every single minute.

The reactionary illiterate did not get the joke with that one. The themes and subtext of Orange Julius Caesar were naturally ignored and bleacher crowd reduced it all to an attack on them.

Try reading the play, idiots, and you will get the message. Things did not work out all that great for Brutus.

Trump has not divide this country, he has treated it like his own personal construction site, where one failed real estate property after another sprouted which is why he was forced, beginning the nineties, to use Trump Tower as a laundromat for dirty Russian money to pay for his spectacular, billions plus debt. You can ready about that in detail in The New Republic. The own his balls, my friends. All one of them.

You want to know exactly what he is all about? Demand his taxes and in 24 hours he will be gone.

But this piece is really about our emotions.

How are we, the all-knowing, all-feeling, public who know what is reallh going on here, supposed to do with all this?

I know that I spend way too much time SCREAMING at the TV every time Trump opens his pie hole, every time that baby seal-clubbed trailer park woman Sarah Palin Huckabee opens hers or any one of Trump’s blathering, in the pocket morons for that matter.

What we all have to remember is: none of them are talking to us. By calling us “the mainstream” and “fake” they are speaking solely to the 36%; the lowest common denominationers, who, no matter what the guy does, remains the face of their own personal salvation.

Talk about your false Gods.

Some of it is racist. Some of it is blatantly anti-Semitic. (I always think that “New Yorker” is code for Jew)

All of it is massively insulting to anyone who has read a book besides the one that has “Holy” in the title.

We are basically, for now, stuck in the worst marriage imaginable, the kind where you find yourself either alternating between finding the courage to escape or identifying with your abuser, Stockholm syndrome style.

Some of us have learned to live with abuse and that is just plain sad because none of us deserve this.

Will the system save us? I doubt it. The GOPhuck Yourselves and their comrades in arms are already hard at work to fuck up the 2018 election. They key is and will always be to stop the minorities from voting.

So, for now, I suggest to you, two options: either open your own pie holes and PROTEST LOUDLY and OFTEN.

Or find ways to replenish your own soul Go deep. Go long. Read. Reflect. Listen to great music. Go see great movies and theater. Watch A Handmaids Tale and Games of Thrones. Go to museums and discover all the art, natural beauty and miracles that are all around us.

Do compassionate things for others.

Act like an actual Christian or Muslim or Jew.

Go out of your way not to become like any one of the lemmings or poisonous rats who are infesting this country with their rabid, baseless and useless anger.

Don’t think only about yourselves.

That’s what the GOP does.

All the time.