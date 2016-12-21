Anderson Cooper Cozies Up To Some Elephants On Myanmar Vacation

Anderson Cooper has opted for an untraditional holiday celebration this year.
The CNN anchor, 49, and his longtime partner, Benjamin Maisani, kicked off Christmas week by decamping from New York to Myanmar. Upon arrival in the southeast Asian country, the couple headed to the Green Hill Valley Elephant Camp, which is focused on providing care for elephants that are no longer fit to work.
Cooper shared snapshots from the excursion on Instagram, including one of himself, sans shirt, washing an elephant.
In another shot, Cooper looked delighted to be feeding an elephant.
A lot of the blogosphere buzz focused on a photo of Maisani, 43, which showed off his shirtless, chiseled physique while hanging his graphic artist pal, Pablo Raimondi.
No word on when Cooper and Maisani will be returning to Manhattan and its frigid temperatures, but until then... thanks for giving us amazing travel envy and some New Year's resolution goals, guys!
