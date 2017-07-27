Anderson Cooper Regrets One Thing About THAT Kellyanne Conway Interview

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has interviewed Kellyanne Conway numerous times over the past year, but one moment in particular during an exchange in May became famous:
During an appearance on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Cooper was asked about that eye roll seen around the world.
“I absolutely regretted it,” Cooper said. “It’s not something I consciously did, and I want to be respectful to anybody I interview.”
Host Andy Cohen asked Cooper had ever addressed the incident with Conway, to which the CNN host said no.
While Conway might not have discussed the moment with Cooper, she did go on to lambast the CNN host for his reaction during their interview, telling Fox News that Cooper’s eye roll was “possibly sexist” and “definitely Trumpist,” by which she meant “anti-Trump.”
