Anderson Cooper Questions Whether Trump Is 'President For All People Or Just White Ones'

If there were ever any confusion about President Donald Trump’s values― and to those who have been watching him closely, there wasn’t― that doubt has almost certainly dissipated.

That’s the point CNN’s Anderson Cooper made when he began his show on Tuesday night with a candid, compelling analysis of Trump’s unprecedented defense of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In the press conference, Trump said that many of the people attending the rally were “very fine people” and criticized far-left activists protesting the event much more harshly than he did the white supremacists.

“A few hours ago, the president of the United States revealed to us so clearly who he really is,” Cooper said, questioning, “whether he can ever be a president for all people or just for white ones, a president for people of all beliefs or just the alt-right.”

Cooper interspersed his monologue with some of the more startling moments from Trump’s Tuesday night remarks, including the president’s claim that he “wanted to see the facts” before responding to the Charlottesville unrest.

“If there is anything we already know about this president, it’s that he does not wait for facts to become clear before speaking,” the CNN host said. “Has any president in modern history lied so frequently and so fast as this one?”