That Time Andrew Garfield Got High With Emma Stone And Went To Disneyland

Talk about the best birthday ever.

Four and a half years ago, Andrew Garfield turned 29 and decided to get high and go to Disneyland with then-girlfriend Emma Stone and his friends. Sounds glorious, right?

In an interview with W magazine, Garfield described the day.

“They came out to LA to surprise me,” he said. “We went to Disneyland, and we ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row? I freaked out on ‘It’s A Small World.’ I was like, ‘It is a fucking small world.’”

Their Disney tour guide apparently had no clue they were under the influence.

“This girl called Chantel ― God bless you, Chantel, wherever you are ― she was our guide, and I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs. ‘You guys are great. I wish all of my guys were like you.’”

Sure looks like it was a blast.

But next time, Andrew, definitely splurge for the Chewbacca backpack.