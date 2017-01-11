Somewhere, Ryan Reynolds is probably feeling a tad bit jealous. Reynolds’ onetime smooching buddy, Andrew Garfield, has already given his lips to another man.

During an appearance on “The Late Show” on Tuesday, Garfield explained why he kissed Reynolds at Sunday’s Golden Globes, a moment that went viral on the social networks. “I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Garfield told Stephen Colbert. “It doesn’t matter. It’s how you play the game, and he showed up and gave his all. It doesn’t change anything in my heart.” (Reynolds had just lost Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, to Ryan Gosling.)

What can come next but irrefutable proof that Garfield is comfy kissing other men (as long as it’s for laughs, at least)? The actor leaned in for a peck from Colbert that turned out to be surprisingly steamy. “You’re a very gentle lover,” Colbert said.

Never let him go, Stephen.

Colbert is one of many to cheer on Garfield’s Golden Globes lip-lock. Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, laughed during the exchange, and Garfield’s ex-girlfriend Emma Stone called it “hilarious” backstage after the award show. Even Gosling thought it was charming: “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know?” he said. “Good for them.”