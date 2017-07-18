A Fox News legal analyst believes there’s enough information out there to “commence a criminal investigation” into accusations of collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

“It is a crime to receive something of value, when you’re a campaign official, from a foreign person or a foreign government,” Judge Andrew Napolitano said Monday on “America’s Newsroom.”

Fox News host Sandra Smith asked what it would have meant if Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials received information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Trump Tower meeting last year with Russian operatives.

“That would’ve been a felony,” Napolitano replied. “That would’ve been the completion of a crime.”

However, he said, “these nonviolent criminal events” often don’t happen all at once, but rather they occur in stages.

“So the question is: Is this enough to commence a criminal investigation? Answer: Yes,” he said.

He called it “suspicious” that the Trump campaign didn’t tell anyone about the meeting and that White House aide Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who was also in attendance, didn’t mention it on his national security application.

“If he was trying to hide something, was it that this was a bumbling, foolish thing to do or that this was the beginning of some steps in furtherance of acquiring this information?” Napolitano wondered.