Gutsy Sideshow Artists Spins Balanced On Single Spear Point

Las Vegas-based stunt artist Andrew Stanton definitely has guts ― and he’s not afraid of puncturing them, based on the video above.

Stanton, who performs in the SwingShift SideShow, has somehow figured out how to place his body on a single spear point and spin his body around it.

Stanton recently immortalized his spear spinning in a video for The Wizard Of Odd, a YouTube channel featuring humans doing extraordinarily weird things.

As you might expect, this is the type of stunt you shouldn’t try at home ― or ever.

“Not only is it a lot of pain but it compresses the blood in my stomach. I’ve almost passed out a couple times,” he said in the video above. “Just from the blood, not the pain and lack of blood to my head.”

Stanton said spear spinning is an activity done by Shaolin monks, but the spear he uses is sharper.

“When they’re doing a single point spear on bare skin, it’s usually about the thickness of my middle finger,” he said. “This one is a lot sharper than that by a lot.”

As stomach-churning as this stunt is (do we really have to repeat to not try this at home?), Stanton’s spear spinning looks beautiful in action.

His sideshow partner, Kelvikta the Blade, has also attempted the stunt, but never again.

“It’s a whole ‘nother world of agony,” she said in the video. “It’s like, here we go. Very very painful.”

Stanton described the feeling in slightly different terms.

“It’s like jumping into a cold pool,” he said.

