Andy Cohen Set To Host An All-New 'Love Connection' Game Show

Reuters Andy Cohen will host an all-new "Love Connection," which debuts on Fox this summer.

Television personality, radio host and author Andy Cohen will soon be to add “relationship guru” to his ever-growing list of credits.

Cohen, 48, has signed on as the host and co-executive producer of Fox’s “Love Connection” reboot, E! News reports. The original, which ran from 1983 through 1994, attempted to match singles with compatible partners, sending them on three blind dates before allowing them to “dish” about their experiences in front of a live audience.

The Fox revamp will differ from the original by including same-sex couples, Fox executives told Entertainment Weekly. It will be executive produced by Mike Fleiss (”The Bachelor”).

On Wednesday, Cohen confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

LOVE ALERT! I'm hosting a brand-new revival of #LoveConnection coming soon to @foxtv! A photo posted by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:28am PST

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Cohen’s signature sass will no doubt be a perfect match for such a dishy show. The new “Love Connection” will debut this summer.