Andy Cohen's Right-Hand Woman, Deirdre Connolly of WWHL

Last week, I turned another year older and had the pleasure of the best birthday gift, getting to see Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) in its exclusive NYC location, "the Clubhouse." Before the taping with guests Olivia Wilde and Anderson Cooper, I sat down with Andy's very accomplished Executive Producer at WWHL, a woman who has been on the journey with him since the humble get-go, Deirdre Connolly of Embassy Row Productions.

Way back in 2009, WWHL was just on TV one night weekly and aired at midnight. Then in 2012, we Bravo fans were granted the privilege of seeing Andy multiple times per week and the caliber and offering of guests was something to behold. In addition to “Bravolebrities,” legit mainstream celebrities were now showing up as guests while the show aired five nights a week. I feel that I personally have matured along with Andy Cohen’s show (well, a lot happens when you go from your 30s to your 40, am I right?) which may explain why I vicariously experienced comedian Billy Eichner’s fanboy hyper-excitement as he tended bar for Meryl Streep.

Yes, in recent years, Meryl Streep was a WWHL guest as was Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal and other incredibly famous individuals.

Kind, warm and welcoming, Deirdre seems as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. She answered some questions about WWHL, the history of the only talk show that “really goes there” and how it has evolved since its early days.

This is the eighth year of Watch What Happens Life with Andy Cohen. I know that only Andy rehearses the questions and reviews the games he’ll be playing, but there is NO prep for guests, no rehearsal for them and they don’t get any questions in advance. I remember when Mariah Carey was 4 minutes late on live TV. Were you panicking in those moments right before she showed up and when you have similar moments with live TV?

Andy really comes alive when things start going off the rails, so it’s really fun when someone is late, a clip is not playing in the studio or if the fire alarm has gone off. He’s so good at responding and having fun and saying ‘Is this really happening?! My God!’ This really is proof and it shows the audience that this is live today and it’s happening in that moment.

So Andy’s got really great improvisational skills!

Yes and there is always a Plan B and a Plan C, but things not going according to plan can really yield the best moments for our viewers and it happens at the same time that we’re all watching. These become the most rewarding moments for our viewers because we are all having this experience at the same exact time.

How do big celebrities feel about not having the prep time and not knowing what you’re going to ask?

Usually guests are coming here at the end of a very long press day and this is exactly what they want to do. They have cocktails, feel relaxed and the conversation is not pre-produced so it’s just like chatting with a friend. We don't give them an interview beforehand and whatever happens happens. What we’ve seen is that people know this is our format and appreciate it.

WWHL is famous for its live calls from viewers at home. Usually this goes pretty well and is tons of fun, but I remember feeling gravely uncomfortable when poor Kelly Dodd of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) was ambushed by callers trying to bring in a story line that had not played out on TV. How do you decide which calls go through and which ones should not? I remember that the live calls were put to a halt that night after those people went rogue on Kelly.

The callers are the most basic principle of producing because there’s decision-making right there. Those answering the phones have to ask themselves if the caller they’re speaking with is going to stick with what they say they're going to say or use their time on air to go off the rails. I felt terrible for Kelly that night because it appeared to be more of an organized thing and not like normal people calling in with their actual questions. I felt like it was pre-planned...an ambush, set up all around her.

The show is also known for its incredible and sometimes very random-seeming guest pairings. Have you ever put together two guests that don’t seem to be a good match?

Sometimes people don't really get each other....It was a bit awkward when Jenny Pulos came on with Kelly Dodd because Jenny and Shannon (Kelly’s cast mate) are friends and I guess beforehand Shannon must have said ‘hey, make sure you're representing me well because you're my friend and don't forget that!’ I think that kind of made Jenny not her normal relaxed self knowing that Shannon was watching. I know there have been other examples of guests seeming uncomfortable as a pairing, but most of the time guests hit it off. Actually many times, better than we could have ever anticipated! (Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg both met at WWHL and are now married.)

I was watching when WWHL was a ‘trial run’ in 2009. I kept watching when it became a 5 day a week thing in 2012. I also caught your 1000th episode this past March. I remember when the Real Housewives were the major, exciting guests. NOW that major celebrities are coming on, do they ask to be on the show rather than you having to reach out to their publicists?

Yes, absolutely. I really think the Clubhouse has proven to be a place that’s very unique and it was built up - from the beginning - around Andy and his point of view. He’s the center of the show and he is connecting with Bravo super-fans. Over time, we’ve discovered that Bravo super-fans are everywhere and Andy Cohen super-fans are everywhere! Because of our major female viewership and target demographic, celebrities also know that this is the best place to go when there’s something to talk about that would be of interest to females...those viewers who would want to go out and see a certain movie...or if there’s a project that is geared to this demographic. There are also many celebrities who love Andy and so they want to come on. Of course there are also celebrities that we want to connect with fans and we approach them in a whole different way. We’d absolutely love and be honored to have Michelle Obama if she would come on and do the show.

Back to movie stars and actors and other types of celebrities: Many know they are in an excellent position to get a ton of press pickup. WWHL is a version of a viral video (Susan Sarandon got candid in her interview and it was broadcast on many talk shows and news outlets the following day). People will say things they won't say on other shows. There’s no inauthenticity with our show and it’s more common today that celebrities are able to connect with fans differently than they did before social media. Because of this, publicists approach their clients in a whole different way. Of course, there are some exceptions, some celebrities who wouldn’t want to come on to the show because it’s not their thing to be denied knowing what to expect.

How has today’s political landscape affected viewership? I know that Andy mentions some political things on the show, and I also know there are conservative viewers out there who don’t share Andy’s politics. Have you ever had to instruct Andy to hold back in this regard due to a particular guest?

We're not a political show. People mainly come here to check out of all that, so we don't go very heavy on politics. But yes, I know Andy is very vocal and the staff here talks about politics, but in general, viewers want a half-hour breather. Andy is very cheeky and clever when he makes his political remarks and he can gauge what people want to hear from him. Andy goes into it on Twitter, but here his focus is about having cocktails, chilling with friends and we know - and he knows - you don’t necessarily want to go so deep on Trump all the time. We want to respect all of our viewers and have them be happy. Those who don't agree with Andy’s views will find something that they see as entertaining to them. It’s not really an issue because this is not a heavy news show. When I went to my hometown in Boston, I met an Irish man who voted for Trump and he’s a huge WWHL and Andy fan. I totally didn’t see that coming! He said he enjoys that Trump and politics are not the focal point - even though he knows Andy’s political views - and he thinks Andy is so funny, so he watches Bravo at 11. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/watch-bravo-poll-shocks-andy-cohen-trump-65-clinton-35/article/2597611

What are your work hours?

On live show nights, I work from around 2 in the afternoon until generally around midnight. It takes a little getting used to. I’m not a morning person though, so it suits me just fine. If I had a morning show job I would be late to it every single day, so at least I’m never late to work because I have the opposite end of the spectrum.

We know you’re Executive Producer at WWHL and you work for Embassy Row. Can you tell me about your other projects?

I’ve worked on Fashion Queens and for VH1 Live. When projects come up that make sense for my schedule, I work on them. That includes lots of talk, game shows.. When you work in development, there are lots of different pilots that come up and sometimes you will work on something for a very long time and it doesn’t go anywhere. I do work more broadly at Embassy Row. Our main Embassy Row offices are a floor below this one and that’s where the old WWHL studio was. It was like the size of this office (quite small).

Are you, Deirdre, personally active in scouting out the guests who will be on the show (or is it more that you are overseeing a team who is doing the scouting)?

I am very involved and Andy is very involved too because it’s not just about booking a guest. It’s about booking a pair of guests and making sure there is a synergy. Do they make sense together? Can we see it even if we don’t know much about them? For example, we have Kate Beckinsale and Jeff Bridges coming up. We thought ‘that's an interesting pair, do they make sense together?’ We don't know if they even know each other. They might, but there’s something unique about that. We put thought into it and when it comes to Bravo people, it’s more about what the story line is on a particular night and do they have a big part of that show to talk about? So we plot it out that way. And sometimes it is totally different - for example, we’ll have someone like John Oliver who is a big fan of Dorinda (Real Housewives of New York) and said he only wanted to come on with Dorinda. We made that happen.

Lea Michelle is another person like that. She is a huge Housewives fan and she’ll say she wants to come on with a certain Housewife, like Luann (also of RHONY).

Are you ever concerned that a “Bravolebrity” won’t make a good talk show guest and has a ‘Bravolebrity’ ever refused to come on WWHL?

Well, if you’re on reality TV you can’t really do that and they see Andy as their boss and they’re also excited to come here - especially a first time Housewife. The Bravolebrities have a very unique relationship with Andy - he does reunion shows, so they know him and they’re excited to talk to him. Reality personalities are pretty open and they’re always pretty interesting, so the idea of them not being an entertaining talk show guest doesn’t really come up.

You’ll see when you’re in the audience how relaxed it is and how everyone is having fun. Andy is always joking around with the crew and staff. He’s very funny and puts everyone at ease. The guests and the audience order a Mazal or a Fresquila (from our drinks list) and people feel this is a real place, not a studio. It’s very satisfying in a way that’s not TV, but a social and fun night out you'd want to do regardless of it being a show. Also, there are so many Bravolebrities that fans connect to so we determine who people want to see by who people are requesting via social media. Then we try to get them on for the fans who are requesting them.

This is still - not by any stretch - a ‘large’ studio, but do you like having more room now than you had in your prior studio?

It was an adjustment at first because we thought part of our smallness was what made us who we are and kept us so close together. But now, it’s actually so much better because there’s more we can do creatively and the audience experience is so much more robust. Before, it felt like we were in this little desk area that was cramped and now it feels more professional. There’s more we can do creatively to enhance the audience experience. We now have a terrace and we did a show outside when Shep of Southern Charm and Tamra of RHOC were guests. We’ve really grown into it now and it feels much more like our home than it did before.

Suffice it to say, I waited a long time to be an audience member. Everyone is asking me ‘How do people get tickets?’

We do donate tickets to many many charities. Otherwise, it’s through friends of friends and looking up fans. We always have many more people on the waiting list than we can fit into the seats. There’s no kind of official way to get tickets which is why it was so nice to go to LA and so awesome to see the volume of people when we had a big venue for just for a week. We loved seeing how many people love the show.

Do audience members get to meet Andy at the end of the show?

Auction winners get a photo, or if there’s a special occasion or a special guest, there are pictures at the end.

Aside from Michelle Obama, who else would you love to have on?

Diana Ross has not been on the show yet and of course, you know, Madonna! Also, Dolly Parton. There are lots of people we’d like to get, but we’ve come so far beyond our wildest dreams. There are so many people that we never imagined would be here in this tiny room.

On a personal note, what TV shows do you watch in your free time (IF you have any free time!)?

Besides an addiction to the news: LOTS of true crime documentaries, Insecure, American Crime Story, Handmaid's Tale, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Night Of, The Walking Dead. I’m a Dateline junkie and I should mention that I’m obsessed with this new season of Real Housewives of Orange County, I think the best in years!