Andy Samberg And Joanna Newsom Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg and musician Joanna Newsom!

The couple, who have been married since September 2013 and were dating for five years prior to that, recently welcomed a baby girl. A representative for Samberg confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

In January 2016, Samberg told People that he was down to be a dad in the future. “I love babies,” he told the outlet. “I would love a baby someday.”

When asked whether he felt the pressure to procreate, the comedian responded, “I don’t think a baby is something you should do because other people are doing it.”

Samberg revealed in Magnet magazine earlier in June 2017 that he and his wife met during one of her shows and said that living with the harpist is “like a weird music fan dream come true for me that we have been so in love because I get to hear her play harp all the time.”

This baby is going to get to hear some awesome lullabies.

Now, let us gaze upon perhaps two of Hollywood’s cutest, most lovey-dovey faces as we imagine how baby Newsom-Samberg might look.

Rob Kim via Getty Images Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom in May 2016.

Amy Graves via Getty Images The pair in September 2015.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images February 2015.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images October 2013.

Mark Sullivan via Getty Images February 2013.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images September 2009.