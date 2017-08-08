ENTERTAINMENT
08/08/2017 04:31 pm ET

Andy Samberg And Joanna Newsom Welcome First Child Together

The new parents have been married since 2013.

By Jillian Capewell

Congratulations are in order for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg and musician Joanna Newsom!

The couple, who have been married since September 2013 and were dating for five years prior to that, recently welcomed a baby girl. A representative for Samberg confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

In January 2016, Samberg told People that he was down to be a dad in the future. “I love babies,” he told the outlet. “I would love a baby someday.”

When asked whether he felt the pressure to procreate, the comedian responded, “I don’t think a baby is something you should do because other people are doing it.”

Samberg revealed in Magnet magazine earlier in June 2017 that he and his wife met during one of her shows and said that living with the harpist is “like a weird music fan dream come true for me that we have been so in love because I get to hear her play harp all the time.”

This baby is going to get to hear some awesome lullabies.

Now, let us gaze upon perhaps two of Hollywood’s cutest, most lovey-dovey faces as we imagine how baby Newsom-Samberg might look.

Rob Kim via Getty Images
Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom in May 2016.
Amy Graves via Getty Images
The pair in September 2015.
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
February 2015.
Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
October 2013.
Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
February 2013.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
September 2009.

We’re just, like, really excited for them, OK?!

Jillian Capewell Entertainment News Editor, HuffPost

