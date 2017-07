It’s the one impression to rule them all.

Motion capture master Andy Serkis channeled Gollum, the character he portrayed in “The Lord of the Rings” movies, to read out President Donald Trump’s tweets on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

And it was so, so, so, so precious.

Host Stephen Colbert, who is a self-confessed LotR super-fan, couldn’t contain his delight ― and later dubbed the segment “the most beautiful thing.”

Many of his viewers appeared to agree:

Watching Andy Serkis read President Trump's tweets as Gollum may be the greatest thing I've ever seen. — Billy O'Quinn (@boquinn850) July 12, 2017

Andy Serkis reading Trump Tweets in his Gollum Voice and asking "What's Covfefe, Precious?" is everything. #LSSC — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) July 12, 2017

Andy Serkis reading Trump tweets in Gollum's voice - gold. — CaliBadger (@BadgerCali) July 12, 2017

Andy Serkis reading Trump tweets as Gollum! So perfect. So precious. #LSSC — Michelle Nicholas (@burningparis1) July 12, 2017

Thank you #LSSC for giving me the gift of Andy Serkis reading Trump tweets as Gollum/Smeagol #WhatIsCovfefePrecious pic.twitter.com/0LRIDT3QQg — Fabiola (@Miss_Fabi_hola) July 12, 2017

The look on Stephens' face when Andy Serkis was reading Trump Tweets as Gollum PRICELESS! @StephenAtHome — Tim Perkins (@tperk9784) July 12, 2017