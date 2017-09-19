Angel Farms TV Series launch.

We are proud to announce that LivinGrati is producing a new TV show with Cindy Sellers at Angel Farms in Big Island Hawaii.

Angel Farms is a gentle ten-day cleansing of the body, mind, and spirit. At Angel Farms, they address all aspects of patients. We are physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional. And every one of those particular parts of ourselves needs to be addressed to become entirely clear, vivacious, and a solution and not a problem anymore. Because even if someone is an athlete and they take care of their body, but they’ve disconnected from the spirit, that doesn’t serve them or the world. If they are a spiritual person and they have been working on their spirituality, but they forgot their physical part of themselves, then they are still not bringing their wholeness to the table and the transformation of the planet. So Angel Farms is a missing link in consciousness.

“A Minute With Cindy," One of our TV shows, is where Cindy will share information about things that are happening throughout the cleanse, such as miracles, and common themes that are happening that may support and help you as well as the people who come here to transform their lives.

In our “Miracle Body” series, Cindy will be sharing information about each organ, what emotions are connected to that organ that causes it harm. She will also explain where does that organ reside in their body and what’s its function, and how all this information will help everyone's health.

In our show “Cindy’s Vibrant Health Tips,” Cindy will be sharing great health tips that will transform your health. It is very crucial that you know this information because you are doing things that you don’t know that are causing you harm. And so this information will help you, your families, your community, and your world.

Our show “Angel Testimonials” will be enjoyable for you to hear the testimonies and experiences of the people coming through Angel Farms program. This is where they feel completely different in their body, mind, and spirit. They are going to be sharing how their pain from their shoulder or their migraines are gone, how their blood sugar or cholesterol levels are regulated. All of these events and absolute miracles are so excited to share with people who come here and transform their lives by understanding the way their bodies work, what their thoughts create and how we modify them to help practices better.

For more, please watch the video we produced about Angel Farms new TV series:

Angel Farm New TV series launch:

https://youtu.be/UIKPTrF1qok

