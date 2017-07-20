ENTERTAINMENT
07/20/2017 12:34 am ET

9-Year-Old Angelica Hale Brings Down The House Again With Alicia Keys Cover

She blew away the "America's Got Talent" judges.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Nine-year-old Angelica Hale brought audiences to their feet Tuesday night during her most recent performance on “America’s Got Talent,” singing a powerful cover of Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” 

Hale told judges she was a bit more nervous than the last time she appeared on the competition show in June, when she declared she wanted to be “the next Whitney Houston” and a “superstar.” And with her powerhouse vocal talents, she may well be on her way. 

Judge Chris Hardwick rewarded the amazing performer with a coveted golden buzzer, yelling, “You are the chosen one!”

The Georgia native had to undergo a kidney transplant at the age of 4 after being put on life support. Her mother donated one of her kidneys to her daughter. 

Take a look at the flawless performance in the video above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

America's Got Talent Alicia Keys
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
9-Year-Old Angelica Hale Brings Down The House Again With Alicia Keys Cover

CONVERSATIONS