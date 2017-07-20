Nine-year-old Angelica Hale brought audiences to their feet Tuesday night during her most recent performance on “America’s Got Talent,” singing a powerful cover of Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”

Hale told judges she was a bit more nervous than the last time she appeared on the competition show in June, when she declared she wanted to be “the next Whitney Houston” and a “superstar.” And with her powerhouse vocal talents, she may well be on her way.

Judge Chris Hardwick rewarded the amazing performer with a coveted golden buzzer, yelling, “You are the chosen one!”

The Georgia native had to undergo a kidney transplant at the age of 4 after being put on life support. Her mother donated one of her kidneys to her daughter.