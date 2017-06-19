Angelina Jolie Allowed Brad Pitt To See Their Kids For Father's Day

These days Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are far more “By the Sea” than “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” By that we mean, they’re no longer waging an all-out media war against each other, and seem to have settled into a semi-melancholic, but peaceful existence.

Months after reaching an agreement that grants Jolie full custody and Pitt “therapeutic visitation,” Hollywood’s fallen golden couple are trying out this whole “co-parenting” thing. Pitt enjoyed Saturday with several of his children for an early Father’s Day get-together, according to People.

The kids were dropped off at Pitt’s home in Los Angeles in the morning before rejoining Jolie for a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the birthplace of the couple’s 12-year-old daughter, Zahara, later in the day.

Spending a couple hours with his kids might not seem like much, but considering Pitt’s contentious relationship with Jolie since the couple separated last September, it’s something worth noting.

Since announcing their divorce, the pair have been locked in a custody battle over their six children ― Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8 ― amid allegations of child abuse. Pitt was later cleared of all charges.

They reached a turning point late last year, agreeing to settle their differences out of court and committing to prioritizing the best interests of their children.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best,” Pitt explained to GQ Style about the custody battle.