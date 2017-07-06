Angie's Way

The workshop in the high desert of the Southwest was being led by Angeles Arrien, who was both a Basque elder and a cultural anthropologist. One of her favorite sayings was, “perhaps this will be the one, the one who breaks the patterns, the harmful family patterns that are holding him back.” After spending a very long day and night alone in a tent with a water bottle and around the perimeter a hawser to ward off rattlers, we met for an initiation requested by one of the participants.

Angie sent the guys off to a separate room. The man seeking initiation had to tell his most ghastly secrets to the other guys. Then the man was asked to select the person who was most unlike him. He chose me.

Angie told me to lead the guys back into the main room. We found a circle of serious-looking women with a lit candle before each.

Wearing a carved wooden mask, I danced into the circle with as much flair as I could manage. Angie announced that I was to tell all the reasons why the man was unfit to be initiated. Of course, because of her instructions, I knew the reasons from the man’s own lips. I intended to speak for just a few minutes but Angie motioned me to continue.

After due consideration of the cons and pros, the circle agreed to do the ritual. The man, a maker of cottonwood drums, was duly initiated. He saw what I had been instructed to do not as a betrayal, but correctly as the heart of the ritual, surprising as it was to both of us.

When I got engaged, Angie agreed to officiate at the wedding, which was to be held in Yosemite between Half Dome and a 2425 foot high waterfall. Despite my having several amazing mentors, including Johh U. Monro, David Riesman, Yosal Rogat, Nevitt Sanford, and Don Carlson, no one taught me more than the late Angeles Arrien.