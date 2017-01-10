Raise a toast to this Florida restaurant that’s looking out for the safety of its female customers.

The Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese fusion eatery in downtown St. Petersburg, offers a special shot to women who want to escape a bad date.

The restaurant has posted a sign in its women’s restrooms explaining that “angel shot” is actually a code word that female customers can use to alert staff that they need help. They can ask for the special shot “neat,” “with ice” or “with lime” depending on the kind of help they need.

Very cool @iberianrooster #safetyfirst A photo posted by Channing Hailey (@channinghailey) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

Ordering the shot neat means a woman needs an escort to her vehicle, while ordering one on the rocks instructs the bartender to call a cab. Ordering an angel shot with lime means that employees will call police for help.

“We’ll handle things discreetly, and without a lot of fuss (we’ve been there, and we want you to know that you’re in good hands),” the sign reads.

“The goal for this place was to be a safe place where people can go on a romantic date. We don’t want someone else to ruin a good time,” Russell Andrade, the restaurant’s owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.

A bar in England used a similar tactic to keep its female customers safe last year. The Brickyard in St. Albans posted a sign in its women’s restrooms that urged customers to ask for Rachelle or Jennifer if they needed help getting out of a tricky situation.