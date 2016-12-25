Animal Shelter Celebrates When All Of Its Dogs Are Adopted In Time For Christmas

There’s plenty of holiday cheer at a Colorado animal shelter after it found new forever homes for every single dog in its kennels last week.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, a non-profit shelter in Colorado Springs, managed to clear out its dog kennel two days in a row. The shelter was able to waive the usual adoption fees for dogs and cats over 5 years old thanks to the help of some generous donors, KOAA reports.

“We’ve adopted out 25 cats and 23 dogs so far during our #HomefortheHolidays promotion, and for the second day in a row, we’ve adopted out ALL of our available dogs!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

The shelter shared the above video that shows its staff celebrating the quiet kennels.

“Although we’ve come close to adopting out all of our available dogs before, Monday was the first time we succeeded and had our dogs kennels completely empty!” Gretchen Pressley, the Humane Society community relations manager told ABC News. “Seeing so many pets find wonderful new homes is what makes it all worthwhile for us.”