Ann Coulter Is Enraged With Delta For Allegedly Giving Away Her Seat

Hell hath no fury like a victimized Ann Coulter.

The conservative political commentator often unleashes her anger on social media, but instead of her usual political rants, Coulter used the power of her platforms on Saturday to berate Delta Airlines.

Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

In a series of scathing tweets, Coulter called Delta “the worst airline in America” and claimed the airline gave away the “extra room seat” she purchased before the flight departed. A spokesman for the airline confirmed with HuffPost that Coulter was on a flight from La Guardia Airport in New York to Florida on Saturday.

“We are aware of the customer’s comments and we’re reaching out to her to address the complaints,” Anthony Black of Delta said, adding that the airline was still looking into the situation.

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter, who has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and more than 685,000 likes on Facebook, also tweeted photos of a Delta flight attendant, whom she says replied “I don’t know,” when the political pundit asked “Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked.”

In a second photo, Coulter showed a woman seated in an aisle seat who she claims took her original seat.

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter’s rant against the airline, which lasted about two hours, included complaints about the flight’s WiFi, which she claims wasn’t working, “probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they’re being treated.”

Coulter claimed she was upset over the alleged seat change because she took the time to “investigate” Delta’s aircraft and meticulously chose her “pre-booked seat.” She pointed fingers at the female passenger in the above photo, claiming that she had “waltz[ed] at the last min” and took her seat.

“But at least @Delta was nice @ it,” Coulter continued, “summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology.”

Amid her diatribe, Coulter took a brief break to praise JetBlue and their free WiFi for some reason. Of course, she ended that tweet with “Delta sucks.”

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an "emergency" to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Also, @Delta, your wifi doesn't work -- probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they're being treated. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@JetBlue has free wifi and doesn't wantonly remove passengers from their assigned seats, booked in advance FOR A REASON. @Delta sucks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

But at least @Delta was nice @ it, summarily snatching my ticket from my hand & ordering me to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Brown, the Delta spokesman, couldn’t disclose details of the incident, but said that airline representatives would reach out to Coulter, as they would any customer with similar claims.

However, one of Coulter’s last tweets Saturday that she had not been offered any compensation or apology for her woes.

While people are usually sympathetic to passengers who have high-profile customer service problems with airlines, a lot of smug people on Twitter were apparently pleased with Coulter’s Delta despair.

After her Twitter tantrum, the tides turned quickly on Coulter, who often slams liberals and people of color for playing the “victim card.”

And by late Saturday night, the controversial right-wing commentator found herself at the butt of a whole lot of jokes.

Ann Coulter="Blacks need to get over their victim mentality"

Ann Coulter has to change seats on Delta="Oh my God, I'm being victimized!" — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 16, 2017

It doesn't feel good to be denied entry to a place for no good reason, does it? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2017

TFW you remember Ann Coulter wrote an entire book on the liberal victim complex. pic.twitter.com/El4T1LAaSA — Robert Downen (@RobertDownenTU) July 16, 2017

When Delta puts a passenger in Ann Coulter's empty seat. pic.twitter.com/Pa5d3UjHZF — Beel (High Quality) (@tomservo10) July 16, 2017

Ann Coulter is having a bad day which makes my day better. Thanks Delta pic.twitter.com/G2mKSBqzJT — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) July 15, 2017

One of the perks I get as a Gold Medallion flyer on Delta is that they give away Ann Coulter's seat to a Mila Kunis lookalike. https://t.co/Dh1BcnOTHR — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 16, 2017

Dozens of people are replying to Ann Coulter’s Delta complaints to ask if her broom is broken, and I salute them — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 15, 2017

United: Man, airlines are taking a beating on Twitter.



American: WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING!



Delta: We'll mess with Ann Coulter.



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/6kXhXguhPT — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 16, 2017