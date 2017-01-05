This Ann Coulter Tweet Sure Looks Like A Shoutout To White Supremacists

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday morning that some are saying is an endorsement of white supremacy.

14! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 5, 2017

Some have postured that it’s a nod to the upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

@racistdetective @AnnCoulter she could mean 14 days to inauguration 😏 — Nadia (@redpillchick) January 5, 2017

But that’s in 15 days. Not 14. Even the GOP agrees.

In 15 days, let's turn the page... pic.twitter.com/DdeIGPT3KP — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2017

15 days. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 5, 2017

A quick Google search indicates it may be a biblical reference, implying virtue.

But others have quickly pointed out that 14 is a popular reference for white nationalists.

That’s because the most popular slogan for white supremacists happens to be 14 words: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The phrase is widely referred to as “14 Words” or “Fourteen Words” or just “14.” It was coined by David Lane, a member of the white supremacist terrorist group known as The Order.

.@AnnCoulter Not that there was any doubt, but you're just admitting to be a white nationalist. pic.twitter.com/e52VyJnEwW — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 5, 2017

@AnnCoulter Number of men who've rejected you this week? Your IQ? Calories in your favorite meal? Oh, proof you're a White Nationalist! — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 5, 2017

@AnnCoulter i mean i guess it's good you finally admitted outright you're a neonazi — Patrick Lindsey (@HanFreakinSolo) January 5, 2017

.@AnnCoulter

We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.#WhitePride#WhitePill — The White Pill (@WhitePilled) January 5, 2017

Coulter’s “14!” has been overwhelmingly answered with “88,” a reference to another one of Lane’s white supremacist terms. It stems from his “88 Precepts,” a list of statements on what he calls “natural law.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 88 is often used among neo-Nazis, because H is the eighth letter of the alphabet and 88 stands for “Heil Hitler.”

Coulter hasn’t responded to replies about the tweet. And her next tweet didn’t offer any insight either:

20 years later, they still haven't been executed. Want to make an over-under on how long it takes to execute Dylan Roof? https://t.co/TV3XMAGMao — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 5, 2017

If the tweet was a reference to white nationalism, it wouldn’t be the first time Coulter has flirted with the ideology. She once made comments in support of voting laws that were uncomfortably similar to Nazi Germany’s Nuremberg Laws of 1935.

We’ve reached out to Coulter to find out more, and will update if she replies.