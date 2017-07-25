Anna Faris And Chris Pratt's Son Is Already A Natural On The Red Carpet

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, is clearly taking after his parents.

The 4-year-old hit the red (um, blue) carpet on Sunday with his mom for the premiere of her film “The Emoji Movie.” Decked out in glasses that matched his collared shirt and a colorful tie, Jack, who turns 5 in August, charmed everyone by flashing a peace sign and a thumbs-up.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Anna Faris brought her son, Jack, to the premiere of "The Emoji Movie."

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Jack, who turns 5 in August, offered some cute poses.

With two actors as parents, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jack one day hit up a premiere of his own movie. During a 2015 interview on “Conan,” Faris told host Conan O’Brien that she was already giving her son acting lessons.