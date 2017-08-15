Anna Faris Breaks Silence After Announcing Split With Chris Pratt

It’s true. Everyone and their second cousin twice removed has a podcast now, but that doesn’t mean you should sleep on “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.”
After announcing that she and husband Chris Pratt are separating earlier this month, Anna Faris addressed the split for the first time on an episode released Monday.
“Hey, dear listeners,” she begins. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”
The rest of the episode, which features a crossover with the podcast “My Favorite Murder,” was pre-taped, but Faris apparently added in her comments after.
Faris and Pratt revealed they were separating after eight years of marriage on Aug. 6 in a joint statement shared on social media.
“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement read. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”
On the episode released prior to the announcement, Faris opened up about the “loneliness” she’s felt living in the public eye.
“I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes — maybe too loud, but it is a public character sometimes,” she said. “Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I’m never comfortable, but I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”
Months earlier, she also shared some insight into her relationship with Pratt, in light of his demanding work schedule that takes him away from family time with their 4-year-old son, Jack.
“My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Faris explained. “But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”
To listen to the episode, head over to “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.”
