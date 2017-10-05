This is scary good.

Last week, Anna Kendrick posted a spooky photo of herself standing next to an owl to her Instagram account.

“We don’t like you,” the actress wrote as a caption.

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

On Thursday, the photo became the subject of a popular thread on Reddit called “Photoshop Battles” — shorthand for when Reddit users take a photo and post altered versions of it.

Due to the picture’s eerie vibe, the ensuing “battle” had somewhat of a horror theme to it — and it’s a real hoot. (Get it? Because of the owl? Yeah, OK, sorry about that.)