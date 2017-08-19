Google Images

There is a lot of excitement as my colleagues and I discuss the release of Annabelle Creation (AC). It’s been a while since we’ve seen a decent horror movie, one said. I swear, with the release of so many insipid horror movies, we really need a great one, said another. I wasn’t too sure about AC. I was on the verge of giving up on great horror movies—the last great one I saw was The Conjuring 2- and subsequent horror movies have all been duds.

Since the first Annabelle movie felt like a cheap knock off The Conjuring (which by the way is one the best horror movies out there!) Annabelle felt slightly inferior and I didn’t expect much from AC.

Having watched it today— I can say safely that finally, we are getting to watch a brilliant horror film! Woohoo!!

AC is a prequel to the first Annabelle movie. In short, we get to witness how the possessed doll comes to be. But be warned, this is not another run of the mill origin story. This one is actually worth investing your time and energy in. Also, keep in the mind, The Conjuring and Annabelle are based on real life events.

Mr and Mrs Mullins are travelling along the route with their young daughter. During a car breakdown, their young daughter is accidentally killed by an oncoming car- in the first huge gasp from the audience! I won’t get into how the spirit gets inside the doll, for that is explained convincingly well in the movie.

Forward 12 years, the same couple allow a group of orphans and a nun stay at their house. One of the orphan, Janice, is crippled as a result of polio- which provides for some great scares- as her movement in the house is limited. The orphans are excited at the prospect of living in a huge house which has a TV in it. Little do they know that 12 years earlier, the owners’ daughter had died.

Janice, being restricted in the house, discovers the doll Annabelle and unleashes her wrath on to everyone in the house, including Mrs Mullins, who is now bed ridden with a disfigured face. The rest of the movie follows the children and the nun, who escape the demonic entity who is after their souls. Do they succeed? Who dies? Who lives? And who is Annabelle after all!?

So why was AC so much fun?

1. The atmosphere was wonderful: somber, dark, moody

2. The score was tense, amplifyng up the fear factor!

3. Great acting from everyone- none of the children were irritating or annoying!

4. The fear factor, that haunted us as children, were tapped into: fear of what’s inside our cupboards, below our beds etc

5. We never really get to see the demon…only glimpses. Smart move—what we don’t see scare us more!

6. Jump scares were justified—nothing was done just for the sake of it- everything made sense!

7. There are some great scenes that are unnerving- chair lift attack, tea time body crack, the scarecrow- among so many others!

8. Everything is plausible—especially if you consider how black magic exists in real life!

9. Not to mention, how everyone in the audience were literally screaming out loud, or cursing, whenever something scary happened.

While the movie didn’t really shake me to the core, it was still a tense, creepy and scary experience that made a horror movie buff like me go home super happy! AC is a great return to those classic horror movies!

4.5 out of 5

Director: David F. Sandberg (who directed the brilliant Lights Out!)

Cast: Miranda Otto, Anthony Lapglia

Rating: R

Synopsis: Witness the story of how Annabelle comes to being

Running time: 109 mins

Seen at: Supercinema, Xinhua Mall, Lahore