Anne of Green Gables Comes Home Again and She's Better than Ever

There are doorways - books, music, film - that have the power to transport us back to our childhood; echoes of a time where simple joy was all around us and life wasn’t constantly getting in it’s way. For me, Sullivan Entertainment’s adaptation of the Anne of Green Gables series is one of them. As a young filmmaker, Kevin Sullivan took on the project, at the behest of his wife, and at the time could not have known just what he was stepping into.

A film that touched the lives of children everywhere.

Sullivan Entertainment Anne and the sunset on Green Gables

A rich and wonderful world centered around the fictitious town of Avonlea on Canada’s Prince Edward Island, the novel had been a staple in classrooms and libraries since its publication in 1908. “I wanted my contemporary audience to experience Montgomery’s world as a visual panorama,” Sullivan has said. “While at the same time enlightening them about her subtle intuitions on human relationships; under circumstances where emotion and depth of character were deftly heightened through the spare simplicity of her story-telling.”

Thirty years later, Sullivan’s Anne of Green Gables has become a sort-of staple of its own. Not only has the film spawned three sequels, it remains as one of the most-loved and best representations of Montgomery’s work. “The surprise to me about LM Montgomery's rich material was how many life-affirming moments exist in it that audiences are compelled to identify with,” Sullivan says. “Characters in the story can be cruel to one another but there is a profound sense of community as well. I think I was successful at creating a reality to the material (thanks in large part to the skill of the cast and their willingness to play the roles as I had visualized them) that leaves a potent impression on audiences who have seen the films.”

Megan Follows won the role of Anne Shirley, beating out three thousand other girls, including Katharine Hepburn’s niece, Schuyler Grant, who was eventually cast as Anne’s bosom friend Diana Barry. “She became Anne and Anne became her,” Sullivan said of Follows performance as the literary heroin.

Sullivan Entertainment Follows’ three faces of Anne

To celebrate the success of Anne, Sullivan Entertainment has released a 30th Anniversary limited edition blu-ray collector’s set, Beautifully packaged, it’s a must-have for any Anne of Green Gables fan. Not only does the collection include all 4 films (remastered in 24p 1080 Hi-Def with 5.1 DTS-HD sound) there’s also a soundtrack compilation, and an audio book of the original novel read by Sullivan himself. Included is a new souvenir book that was commissioned specifically for the release, as well as a filmstrip, location guide, and postcards of P.E. As an added bonus, there is also a collection of special features for each of the films.

Sullivan Entertainment The Blu-Ray boxset

As a child, I remember spending countless hours on the laps of my grandmothers watching the original two films Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel (Formerly Anne of Avonlea). My grandmother and I even had our own special little party when Anne of Green Gables: The Continuing Story aired in the summer of 2000. I have so many wonderful memories centered around these films, I was more than a little excited when I learned of the special release.

One of the most enjoyable pieces of the set is the all-new souvenir book Anne of Green Gables: A Journey. A history of the franchise, it includes personal stories and behind the scenes photos that give the reader a deeper insight into the making of the films. Some of which are quite funny and enjoyable.

Sullivan Entertainment Behind the scenes photo

Thanks to the new box set I was finally able to see the fourth film in the series Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning for the first time. I had loved Megan Follows so deeply as the character of Anne, I was skeptical how I would respond to Barbra Hershey and Hannah Endicott-Douglas’ take on the character. Not only was the film engaging and beautifuly done, but the way Sullivan weaved in the actors like Colleen Dewhurst into scenes united the film with its predecessors in a unique and emotionally connecting way.

In today’s society when dark reboots are all the rage, Anne Shirley and her adventures still stands as beacon of light that continues to brighten the lives of fans world-wide. In fact, when actor Jonathan Crombie, who played Gilbert Blythe in the first three films passed away in 2015, his obituary was printed in the New York Times, The Huffington Post, and almost every major publication in the US and Canada, stating what an impact the franchise has had on an entire generation.

Sullivan Entertainment

“The films resonated in 1985, but they seem to resonate today for the same reasons,” Sullivan says of the films’ lasting legacy. “I think there are moments of human truth and moments that explain the human condition in all of it’s fragility, that make an audience want to keep coming back to these characters. What a unique experience to be able to participate in a story that allows you to understand who we are has human beings better and better, and to be able to see that passed on from one generation to the next.”