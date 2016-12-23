Anne Rice: 'I Feel Like I'm Gay' And Forget 'I Have A Gender'

The Vampire Chronicles author Anne Rice recently revealed that she not only feels like she’s gay, but that she often finds herself forgetting she has a gender.
Speaking with The Daily Beast, she discussed her relationship with the LGBTQ community, sexuality and gender.
“I’ve always been very much a champion of gay rights, and art produced by gay people,” Rice said in the interview. “People told me Interview with the Vampire was a gay allegory, and I was very honored by that. I think I have a gay sensibility and I feel like I’m gay, because I’ve always transcended gender, and I’ve always seen love as transcending gender”
Rice added, “I get teased a lot by my gay friends because we have a rapport on things we find exciting or interesting. It’s very hard for me to remember that I have a gender...”
Read the full interview with the Daily Beast here.
The best-selling author of gothic fiction rose to fame thanks to her wildly popular The Vampire Chronicles, which were adapted into the blockbuster films “Interview with a Vampire” and “Queen of the Damned.”
Rice’s latest project, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, centers around her same antihero, Lestat, from The Vampire Chronicles. She is also currently working to develop a television pilot alongside her openly gay son, Christopher Rice, based on The Vampire Chronicles, which is being touted as a “Game Of Thrones”-style series.
(H/T Towleroad)
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more