Annenberg Center's vibrant new season

Christopher A. Gruits is the new artistic director of The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts a year ago and is about to launch an expansive 2017-18 season. Gruits has programmed what he terms a “renewal” of the venue’s artistic diversity with a balance of national, international and Philadelphia-based artists.

Christopher A. Gruits Photo credit: courtesy of Annenberg Center

Gruits was media strategist for Carnegie Hall and before coming to the Annenberg he was Vice President of programming at Interlochen Center for the Arts, arts school and cultural center in Michigan. He was named director when Annenberg director Mike Rose stepped down in 2016. “I was used to highly multi-disciplinary approach at Interlochen.” Gruits said in recent interview at the venue.

The Annenberg is located on the University of Pennsylvania campus in West Philly and has been a nexus for all of the allied performing arts for over four decades. Over the past few years there has been a drop off in some attendance and programming in an increasingly competitive Philadelphia scene. In putting together his first year of programming Gruits said he was “inspired by the Annenberg’s adventurous programming of the 70s and 80s,” he said, adding he wants to build on the Annenberg’s commitment to the “full spectrum of dance, theater, music, film and cutting edge performance,” as part of Philly’s “arts ecosystem.”

The season commences with many “artists who have never performed in Philadelphia or haven’t been here for a long time,” he said, but kicks off this week with Philly’s premier contemporary ballet company BalletX. “I really like their use of a range of contemporary music and newly commissioned choreographers,” Gruits said. The Annenberg stage is in many respects a perfect scale for dance its deep, wide adaptable stage frame and perfect sight lines because of the its raked amphitheater seating.

BalletX artistic director Christine Cox danced on at the venue a few times while she was an in the Pennsylvania Ballet corps de ballet, told Gruits she remembers "how great dancing on this stage is." And in November hip-hop dancer choreographer Raphael Xavier's dance-theater piece "Point of Interest."

When I reached out to artists for this season, they got back to me right away saying yes, they want to be part of it.” Scheduled performances include L.A. Dance Project, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and Cuba’s pioneering contemporary troupe DanzAbierta. Returning to Philly for the first time in over a decade will be acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris. In addition to performances by his company Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble, the choreographer will be in residence conducting masterclasses and performances with dance students and working with Penn’s Department of medicine with his ongoing dance therapy seminars with patients with Parkinson’s disease

In theater Gruits brought the co-presentation with the FringeArts Festival of Pig Iron Theatre “A Period of Animate Existence” a choral-symphonic-theater spectacle with over 85 performers with theme of the destruction of the planet. “It will also be in conjunction with the environmental humanities program at the University of Pennsylvania and how we are addressing it through the arts.” Gruits will also premiere bestselling writer Haruki Murakami’s “Sleep” a co-commission of Brooklyn Academy of Music and the Annenberg, will premiere in October. Gruits said “prior to opening at BAM’s New Wave Festival in New York. And the entire troupe is coming here for 10 days to work with theater arts students at Penn,” Gruits noted.

The music line-up includes “co-presentations with World Café Live,” Gruits noted “with continued focus on music from around the world, roots music, jazz and folk. The roster includes performances by Black Violin, with violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus playing everything from Bach to hip-hop. The season line-up includes the big-band vanguards of The Birdland All-Stars and Irish traditional quintet Téada. Gruits is particularly thrilled to present the wildly popular urban folk duo Gillian Welsh and Dave Rollings to Philly.

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and conductor-composer Dirk Brosse will be the first Orchestra in Residence with programs exploring jazz classical fusion and Baroque era improvisation. Also in classical line-up is luminous Daedalus Quartet will be performing the rarely performed complete cycle of Beethoven Quartets in eight concerts in a series at the Annenberg and community centers.

“We have doubled the jazz concerts,” Gruits said and culminates with a three-week Cuba Festival in March with performances of emerging Cuban artists and legendary groups including The Pedrito Martinez Group, Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, Dayme Arocena, Chucho Valdes Trio and the Jazz Epistles.

Gruits admits that even though he is a former voice major and no longer sings professionally and that admits he played the trombone “really badly,” music remain his passion. And although he no longer sings, he is married to mezzo-soprano Meg Bragle and the couple and their four-year-old son now live in Philly.