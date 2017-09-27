Annie Parnell on Updating her Grandmother's "Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle" Books

Betty McDonald’s Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle books have enchanted children for half a century with their hilarious stories of magical cures for children who tattle, refuse to go to bed, won’t share, or will not take a bath. Now Annie Parnell, the great-granddaughter of Betty MacDonald, has joined forces with legendary NY Times Best-Selling children's author Ann M. Martin (The Baby-Sitter's Club series) to create a modern-day take that has young Missy Piggle-Wiggle stepping into her great-aunt Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle's enchanted shoes. Their new book, Missy Piggle-Wiggle and the Won't Walk the Dog Cure, features Missy curing whiney-whiners and smarty-pantsers, and pursuing some adventures and challenges of her own. Ms. Parnell answered my questions about the new series.

Do you have a favorite of Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle’s classic cures?

I have a few favorites, but as far as the non-magical cures go, The Radish Cure has become a favorite because it so beautifully exemplifies what is at the core of Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle’s cures -- that children must ultimately learn these lessons for themselves. It wasn’t until I was a parent myself, reading books like Love and Logic, Blessings of a Skinned Knee and Positive Discipline, that I realized just how ahead of her time Betty was. I think both Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and Missy provide parents and children with ample opportunities to find humor in things that would otherwise bring strife, and maybe even find solutions to move forward.

What’s the most fun thing about an upside-down house?

I’m sure everyone imagines an upside-down house differently, but in my mind coming in the front door wins the fun game. Imagine, walking through someone’s front door and immediately sliding down the rafters into the living room; you can’t possibly have a bad day after that! Getting to spend more time inside the upside-down house has been one of the true highlights of the Missy stories.

Why did you want to make the main character a young woman instead of keeping Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle?

So many influences ultimately brought us to the creation of Missy that it’s hard to nail that down. What I can tell you is that I felt really strongly that I didn’t want to re-invent Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle; she’s perfect the way she is. Ultimately, we were making so many changes to the world, bringing in a protégé felt like it gave us the freedom we were looking for in how we could tell these new stories.

Has children’s naughty or problem behavior changed since the original books were written?

No, not at all. This is something I feel really strongly about. Kids are the same now as they have always been and as they will always be -- it’s the world around them that has changed, and in particular parenting has evolved a great deal. What our parents did doesn’t necessarily work in a world that is changing as fast as ours is. We are the first generation of parents to raise our kids in a world where technology is ubiquitous. There is a movement to “wait until eighth” and personally I think that’s a huge mistake. If I wait until my child is entering high-school to give them their very first cell-phone, I’m fairly certain that between the novelty of the item, and the fact that they are in a developmental stage where they are naturally going to resist my parenting, I won’t be in a position to really guide them in how to responsibly use it. On the other hand, if I slowly integrate their devices into their life at a younger age, with very strict limitations in how and when it is used, gradually giving them more and more freedom (as they earn it through exhibiting responsible behaviors), I feel a great deal more confident that they will be much better prepared to make smart and thoughtful decisions about how and when to use their device in High School and as adults. And it’s not just about how and when to use it, but why? A lot of discussion happens in my home around how sticking our faces in a screen affects our relationships, our moods and our productivity. We regularly take screen breaks (we’re currently in the midst of #ScreenFreeSeptember) and I have seen a consciousness in my kids surrounding the use of their screens that I honestly don’t always see in adults.

What were the challenges in adapting someone else’s character and situations?

I grew up feeling like Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle was more a family member than a character in a book, so imagining what and who Missy would be was akin to imagining what another member of my family might be like. I guess that’s my way of saying it wasn’t challenging at all. The world itself, however, was as much fun as it was challenging. We all felt really strongly that we wanted the town to retain that small-town feeling where kids could roam freely and safely, but balancing that with more modern concerns like overworked and overstressed parents, technology and other more modern issues took some work, but I think we ultimately found a really nice balance.

I was glad to see that you kept the tradition of very colorful character names. What do you do to help think them up?

Ann M. Martin gets all the credit for that. Each of those names was like a present I got to open and be surprised and delighted by what it contained.

Which problem did someone in your family (or you!) have as a child that Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle could have helped with?