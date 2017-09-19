Another Big Name in Biotech Heads to GT Biopharma, Inc. (OXISD)

Biotech Stocks can be fickle but when you get it right, as a researcher, executive or investor that could mean a bright future ahead. For Dr. Thomas N. Chase, his long list of accomplishments set him and his career well above some of the top brass in the biotech space.

Dr. Chase has more than 40 years experience in the discovery and clinical development of new drugs for central nervous systems disease, first at the National Institutes of Health, then as President and CEO of Hamilton Pharmaceuticals and of Chase Pharmaceuticals.

In early 2005 Dr. Chase joined Hamilton Pharmaceuticals as CEO, president and a director, where he raised $11M in venture capital and advanced the development of its pioneering lead product. Upon Hamilton's acquisition by a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. in 2007, he founded the Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation. And if you aren’t familiar with Chase just yet, a quick Google search shows that it was acquired by Allergan, PLC is a deal that could be worth upwards of $1 billion with milestones.

Additionally, throughout his distinguished career thus far, he has received incredible recognition. He’s achieved both the Superior and the Distinguished Service Medals from the U.S. Public Health Service as well as awards from Yale University and the Johann Wolfgang Goethe Universitat of Frankfurt, the American Parkinson's Disease Association, National Parkinson Foundation, American Academy of Neurology, Movement Disorders Society, and the governments of Bolivia and Pakistan.

So why mention all of this? Well, it should stand to reason that someone of his stature would be a huge asset to any biotech company, let alone one that has just completed a merger of its own. For this exact reason, I’m focusing on Dr. Chase because it was just announced today (9-19) that he’s going to be an adviser to the board of GT Biopharma (OXISD), a new company formed upon the merger of Oxis International and Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals. He also now joins the ranks of Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith (founder of Chase Pharmaceuticals & new CEO of GT Biopharma (OXISD) as well as recently appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Raymond Urbanski (former business unit Chief Medical Officer and senior director of oncology research and development with Pfizer).

Dr. Chase, as someone who has served as principal investigator on nearly 200 clinical trials, authored more that 80 patents and published over 500 peer-reviewed papers, his involvement with any company, let alone one like GT Biopharma would be a major asset. The key with GT Biopharma in particular is that it has an established pipeline of near and mid term drug therapies that play right to the strengths of Dr. Chase’s background.

Since neurological diseases are disorders of the brain, spinal cord and nerves throughout the body, Dr. Chase’s background could be pivotal when it comes to the further development of GT Biopharma (OXISD)’s GTP-004. This is a treatment for myasthenia gravis, which is a rare muscular disease triggered by antibodies that attack certain parts of muscles.

It can lead to varying degrees of weakness or fatigue. Since both Alzheimer’s and myasthenia are related to acetylcholine, his deep-rooted experience in nervous system diseases, especially Alzheimer’s, could be a leading asset for GT Biopharma (OXISD) to take advantage of.

Dr. Chase completed his neurology residency at Harvard Medical School & Mass General Hospital. His postdoctoral training in basic & clinical neuropharmacology was completed at the National Institute of Mental Health. So why would someone like Dr. Chase choose to be an advisor to the board of a company like GT Biopharma (OXISD)?

Well, here’s a hint, at this stage of the game, with over 40 years of experience, the money aspect is probably not the biggest draw. Many lifetime vets like Dr. Chase can be pretty picky when it comes to whom they associate their name with. Considering the pipeline of therapies that GT Biopharma has after its completed acquisition, he most likely sees the value for the near term potential.

Executive Chairman of GT Biopharma (OXISD) Anthony J. Cataldo may have said it best, “[Dr. Chase’s] vast experience of drug development and successful track record of taking drugs to the commercial markets, will greatly assist GT Biopharma (OXISD) with its efforts to advance our Neurology technologies thru the FDA process with entry to the commercial markets.”

Now we watch as another notable name in biotech comes on board GT Biopharma (OXISD).