Another Broken Trump Promise: Veterans' Health Care

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump attracted veterans by his pledges to improve the faltering and failing health care system. He called the situation a ‘national crisis.'

"Veterans were placed on hidden waiting lists, supplied wrong medication, given inadequate treatments, and neglected in times of crisis for them," he said. "Many veterans died waiting for a doctor's appointment. What followed was a national disgrace, and yet some of the workers involved in these scandals remained on the payrolls. Out of date laws kept the government from holding those who neglected our veterans responsible."

"Today," Trump said, "we are finally reforming those laws."

Nothing has changed.

The only veterans, in the veterans heavy region, who still think Trump will make a difference for veterans' health care, are those that also believe unicorns fly and fart rainbows.

Despite adhering rabidly to the Trump team motto, Make America Great Again, Nashville's veterans have been strangely quiet on the biggest issue facing veterans in the region — healthcare.

USAToday recently released data from the Department of Veterans Affairs' internal star rating system of its medical centers. The secret ranking system ranks 146 VA medical centers each quarter on a one-to-five star system and is determined by multiple factors such as death and infection rates, instances of avoidable complications and wait times.

Among the worst nationally with one-star ratings:

Memphis VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System–Nashville VA Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System–Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Sgt John Toombs

“I Came For Relief; They Pushed Me Out Like A Stray Dog.”

These were the words of Army Veteran Sgt. John Toombs in a video he made after his discharge from the VA and before committing suicide at the TVHS Alvin York Campus in Murfreesboro.

The day before Thanksgiving, 2016, employees of the Veterans Health Administration in Murfreesboro came to work and found the 32-year-old dead.

Toombs died in a vacant building at the Alvin C. York campus. He had hanged himself after being booted from a substance abuse treatment program. Before killing himself, Toombs recorded a video complaining about treatment by the VA staff. He posted it on Facebook.

While the video garnered national attention and, for a time, focused public scrutiny on the intolerable state, people were quickly distracted and went about their daily lives.

The Murfreesboro and Nashville campuses, which scored in the bottom standards, continue to fail the veterans.

Toombs was being treated for substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression. Toombs had completed over 70 days of a three-month court-ordered program when he was expelled. When expelled, Tooms told his father he was thrown out for missing morning medication and complaining about a staff physician.

"I was removed for minor reasons," Toombs said in the video. "I guess they made an example of me. My only three options are to go back to jail, be homeless or check into the psych ward."

"The night I saw him," said Toombs' father, "he said, ‘I've done my duty, and I come here. I asked for help, and I'm tossed out like trash. We're disposable."

Patient Wait Times

Former-Veterans Administration Secretary Eric IK. Shinseki resigned in 2014. His resignation was triggered in large part over the long patient wait times when the issue became a flashpoint in the national veteran health care debate.

Patients seeking new primary care appointments in Nashville and Murfreesboro waited longer than at other hospitals.

Tennessee has the 14th largest veteran population as of 2015. Roughly a half-million veterans live in the service region, and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System treated almost 100,000 of them in 2015.

As well as the lengthy waiting times, based on feedback from patients, the Tennessee facilities rank especially bad for inpatient stay and the primary care physicians.

John Krenson, Executive Director of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, said, "It takes a while to get appointments. I know the hospitals are overwhelmed."

Krenson was startled to learn the Nashville hospital received low marks compared to its peers.

Veterans Feel Dishonored by Trump

When Senate Republicans revealed their health care bill, military veterans called the GOP-backed plan "un-American."

Veterans from throughout Tennessee spoke out on behalf of 2 million veterans in the nation who face the loss, or reduction, of health care coverage in the ‘repeal and replace' efforts.

Led by retired Marine Corps veteran, John Castellaw, the veterans said the proposed healthcare bill would potentially kick millions of veterans off health care than many depend on to supplement coverage.

Castellaw's grandfather, a World War I veteran, relied on Medicaid as the VA wouldn't cover all his medical requirements. Ten-percent of veterans utilize Medicaid.

"This is a dishonor to them that served," said Castellaw.

As a group, veterans have been silent about the health care debate as it raged in Washington.

Video

Some Tennessee vets declared a Senate GOP health care bill a slap in the face to those who have served and now depend on Medicaid for care.

The health care crisis occurring at the region's VA hospitals is unforgivable for Middle Tennessee.

The failures are happening in the center of a region known for world-class care.

"It's terribly ironic that th`e ‘worst of the worst' is happening in the Nashville region, said Marina Gafanovich, a noted New York City physician specializing in travel medicine. "The health care industry pumps $30 billion into the local economy annually. Nashville is home to HCA and Vanderbilt Medical Center," she added.

Privileged Tennesseans, with deep pockets, can choose from numerous physicians, health-care options and high-tech treatments.

For veterans, it's BOHICA.