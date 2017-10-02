Another Day, Another Mass Shooting

Two years ago, I wrote a piece about mass shooting following the shooting in Charleston. Unfortunately, it, and this piece, are still relevant.

“Did you hear about what happened in Las Vegas? There was another shooting last night.” I replied, “Again? Jeez, when is it going to stop?” Sadly, mass shootings have become part of the fabric of life in the United States. We said “never again” after Sandy Hook, after twenty elementary school children were murdered, yet 1,518 mass shootings have happened since then.

Just last week I was preparing to see Ed Sheeran in Boston at the TD Garden, home of the Celtics and a popular concert venue. While I was excited to have gotten a last minute ticket, my mom was worried. She was worried for my safety, first because I was going alone, and second because I was going to be in a space with a lot of people. Attacks like the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and the shooting in Aurora had her understandably worried. I told her it would be okay, and that I’d be perfectly safe. Many of the concert-goers probably had similar conversations before they left for their concert last night. I was safe, but they were not.

Aurora. Charleston. Orlando. San Bernadino. Sandy Hook. Not to mention all of the underreported mass shootings that occur throughout this country, and the countless suicides and accidental gun-related deaths that happen on a daily basis. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 273 mass shootings since the start of the year. It’s Day 273. That’s one mass shooting a day. This ratio is incomprehensible, and sickening.

The United States has about 300 million guns, nearly enough to give every person a gun of their own. The United States, by far, has the most amount of guns and therefore the highest number of gun related deaths. These numbers not only reflect the deaths from mass shootings, but those from daily violence, accidental deaths, and suicides. Gun violence pervades all aspects of our lives, not just during mass shootings.

Terrorism has defined the world I grew up in. I was 5 years old when 9/11 happened. I was 12 years old when Virginia Tech happened. I was 17 when Aurora and Sandy Hook happened. I was 20 when Charleston happened. Now I’m 21, and Orlando and, now, Las Vegas have happened. Acts of terror have besieged the world. Bombings, acid attacks, racially-motivated violence, and vehicle attacks at home and abroad have become everyday occurrences that dot our Newsfeeds and light up out televisions. They have become so commonplace that we are callous to them. We treat each event like another drop in the bucket of humanity’s atrocities, just waiting to spill over. We “like” and “share” articles and hope that these abstract actions will lead to concrete solutions. It is important to recognize that these are events that make the headline news. This list omits the countless unreported acts of violence that occur all over the world.