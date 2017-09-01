Another Disney Fan Favorite: Red Wait Time Cards Are Going Away

One of the “unwritten” must-dos at many Disney Parks is to get a “red card,” or as they are officially known as FLIK Cards. According to an online story on the Inquisitr, writer Danny Cox says that these red cards will be a thing of the past.

These FLIK "Cards – or “red cards” as guests call them – give Cast Members the sense of how long the stand-by wait time will be at any Disney attraction. At various times during the day, a Cast Member, at the entrance of each attraction, will scan a red card and randomly hand it to a guest. Once the guest walks through the queue, with the red card - attached to a black lanyard - they hand it to another Cast Member who scans the card. The system reads the two times and calculates the current wait time for that attraction.

No matter what the attraction is or how long the wait time, guests were excited to be chosen to receive a red card. “Disney fans have taken this red card being handed to them as them being the ‘chosen ones,’” writes Cox.

Cox says that there was talk that the red cards would be going away for weeks now. “A longtime cast member, with a Legacy name tag, advised that the cards are indeed being phased out and it is all because of the MagicBands.”

“Soon, the cards will be completely taken out of Disney theme parks,” write Cox. “As MagicBands will be used to measure the wait time from the start of a line to the end of it.

A Future World supervisor at Epcot and Guest Relations at the Magic Kingdom confirmed the red card phase out with Cox.

The supervisor at Epcot told Cox, “… (The) phasing out of the red cards is already taking place, but there is no set date for them to be gone entirely. It’s just a time-saving matter and the fact that technology has rendered the wait time cards as obsolete.”

WDWInfo/Corey Martin Epcot’s Mission: Space

Even though guests get excited to get one of these cards, most probably won’t notice they are gone. “While many attractions still have them, others have already done away with them,” says Cox. “Mission: Space at Epcot is already one of the rides that no longer uses them at all and they will soon be gone from Test Track, as well.”