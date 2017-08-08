Another Doctor Won't Be Making The Rounds On 'Grey's Anatomy'

You best put that stethoscope away for good, Dr. Eliza Minnick.

Actress Marika Dominczyk will not be returning in the recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” this season, TVLine reported Monday.

Dominczyk’s character entered into the show as a consultant and was canned by Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in the Season 13 conclusion, so her permanent exit isn’t exactly a shocker, EW pointed out.

Richard Cartwright via Getty Images The prognosis wasn't good -- for the fictional doctor Eliza Minnick.

Dominczyk was introduced last season as a love interest for Jessica Capshaw’s Dr. Arizona Robbins.

The revolving door at Grey Sloan Memorial keeps turning. Abigail Spencer recently took over the part of Owen’s sister Megan that was previously played by Bridget Regan, Variety noted. In the season finale, Jerrika Hinton’s character Stephanie realized she no longer wanted a doctor’s life ― and is not returning either.