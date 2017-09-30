Another Fumble: Trump's Pejorative Comments on the NFL

On September 22nd, Trump held a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, where he backed Senator Luther Strange in a Republican primary. Among other controversial statements in his Alabama speech, Trump commented on athletic protesting:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He is fired. He’s fired!’”

Now, it’s not surprising that the President attacked players who kneel during the pledge in protest over racism, specifically in Alabama where he knows he will receive support for his comments. He’s looking to make these athletes the new Obama or Hillary Clinton—someone he can unashamedly bash with support from his base. So he opprobriates the athletes as unpatriotic and disrespectful to the country and the flag. Critiques of the country are invalidated, causing the grievances of protesters to be considered equally invalid and unpatriotic. These protests became controversial because of a patriotism that is synonymous with blind love of country—in order to be patriotic, one must be blind to its failures and misgivings. When the Dallas Cowboys are booed for kneeling in the name of unity before the national anthem, it proves that the contempt was never about the flag, but any resistance to systemic injustices. The athletes aren’t protesting the United States, but the racism and inequality that exists in the United States.

The protests began with Colin Kaepernick, who was eventually joined by his teammate Eric Reid and a handful of other players across the league. To protest police brutality, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a preseason game in 2016, which sparked immense backlash. Now, the President is capitalizing on the same outrage to create division, when what the country needs most is unity and support for a movement that wants America to do better for people of any race, religion, or gender.

We would all be remiss if we stood idly by while our fellow Americans face injustices: minority voter suppression, gerrymandering, police brutality and racial profiling, wealth and education inequality—to name a few. These athletes kneel during the anthem to make their concern for these issues known. The protests are about listening to their grievances; none of these players are anti-military, anti-flag, or anti-America. Like any patriot, they want what’s best for this country and its citizens.

There is a rift the President has amplified between Americans, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on this issue: “It’s pretty black and white.” That is exactly what the problem is. Stances on these issues shouldn’t be based on race or political ideology, but on wanting what is best for Americans as a whole. The result of this division is a president who vilifies any dissident kneeling in protest against racial inequality as a “son of a bitch,” and defends the white nationalists protesters in Charlottesville, claiming there were some “very fine people on both sides.”

And it's true, the “very fine people” President Trump refuses to condemn are some of his supporters, so let's remember some other people that he’s attacked more harshly than white supremacists (these are just a few from his Twitter):