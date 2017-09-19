Anthony Bourdain Opens Up About His Girlfriend Asia Argento

Sounds like Anthony Bourdain and his new girlfriend Asia Argento are perfectly suited for one another.

In a new interview with People, the “Parts Unknown” host opens up how the Italian actress has injected new energy into his work and travels since they began dating earlier this year.

“[Asia] has spent a lifetime in film since she was 9 years old. She comes from generations of filmmakers on both sides of the family,” Bourdain told the magazine. “She’s a really accomplished director and writer along with being a longtime actress and a real sponge for culture, music, literature. So she’s enormously helpful and inspiring.”

Argento is best known in the states for her role as Yelena in the 2002 action film “xXx.” She won the David di Donatello award (Italy’s version of an Oscar) in 1994 and 1996 for “Perdiamoci di vista” and “Campagna di viaggio.”

Bourdain also credits Argento ― who appeared in the Rome episode of “Parts Unknown” in season eight ― with giving him great travel recommendations for 10th season of the hit CNN show.

“We were shooting in Nigeria and I get a text [from Asia] saying, ‘Are you aware of the Nigeria psychedelic rock scene from the 1970s?’ and I’m like, ‘What? No!’” he said. “This was an enormously helpful, inspiring thing that altered the sound for the show and changed up a lot.”