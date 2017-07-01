Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown "Trinidad and Tobago"

I almost didn’t watch this. I thought it would be another show piece that didn’t truly show the diversity and culture of my beautiful island in the Sun. I thought it would highlight Carnival but not touch on the origins and depth of the culture. But I was so wrong. Finally somebody saw past the superficial one dimensional junk that is promoted on the regular and tried to understand the people, culture, politics, dance, music, food and issues. Anthony Bourdain did his research and I have complete and utter respect for the Man, his work and his show.

He spoke to people from different aspects of the society such as the Indo Trinidadian family, the Syrian family “the Sabga’s” , the musician and Poet Muhammed Muwakil (Ladies I am still swooning), Len Boogsie Sharpe the Musical Genius and many more. He interviewed Trinis from different stages in society which is vital if one is to get a true and honest understanding of a society.

While I had serious issues with the Sabga interview and their arrogance. I thought it was indeed necessary if a discussion and changes are to be made. I will let you decide for yourself though. Check out the video above.