Anthony Scaramucci To Be Named White House Communications Director: Reports

President Donald Trump has tapped close ally Anthony Scaramucci to be his White House communications director, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

Scaramucci, a former Goldman Sachs banker and a member of the Trump transition team, will take over the role once held by Mike Dubke,who resigned in May after just three months on the job. Since then, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has assumed the bulk of the position’s responsibilities in the interim. Sources told NBC News and Axios that Spicer is expected to stay on in the administration.

The news reflects the alleged uncertainty brewing among White House staff. Trump reportedly offered Scaramucci the job on Thursday and, according to Axios, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus only found out afterward. Rumors that Trump was considering firing Priebus have emerged sporadically for months.

Scaramucci was said to have been tapped for a different role in the administration, within the White House’s Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. That appointment never went through and he instead took a job as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the U.S. Export-Import Bank.