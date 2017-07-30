Anthony Scaramucci's Wife Filed For Divorce While Pregnant, Reports Say

The wife of newly named White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci reportedly wants a divorce, just days after giving birth to the couple’s son.

The Page Six gossip column of The New York Post on Friday reported that Deidre Ball, 38, had filed for divorce from Scaramucci. Ball began dating the 53-year-old Scaramucci in 2011 and they are believed to have gotten married in 2014, according to the Post. They have two children together, one of whom was born prematurely this past Monday.

Ball’s lawyer, Jill Stone, on Saturday confirmed the divorce story to The New York Daily News, but shot down rumors that Scaramucci’s “naked ambition” and desire to be a fixture in President Donald Trump’s administration drove a wedge between the couple.

“Whoever decided to state that that was the cause, that has nothing to do with her filing for divorce,” Stone told the paper, declining to get into specifics.

“It’s a private matter,” Stone said. “She’s focusing on the children. She really doesn’t have a comment at this time. She’s not going to turn this into a circus.”

Ball filed for divorce on July 6 in New York’s Nassau County Supreme Court, according to a Post Page Six story on Saturday.

On Monday, Ball gave birth to James Scaramucci two weeks before the child’s due date. Weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces at birth, the boy is currently in a neonatal intensive unit, according to the paper.

Jared Siskin via Getty Images Deidre Ball and Anthony Scaramucci at a party for Scaramucci's book "Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole" last October in New York.

HuffPost reached out for comment to Ball via Facebook, to Scaramucci via Twitter and to White House press office via email. No responses have yet been received.

Scaramucci, who had a previous marriage end in divorce, posted two recent tweets that seemed to refer to the reports of domestic discord with Ball. The first came a short time after the Post’s story.

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

The second came Saturday morning.

Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn't. No further comments on this. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 29, 2017

The Post said that Scaramucci had shed his wedding ring recently or was wearing it on his right hand.

“Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get” a White House job, an anonymous source reported as close to Scaramucci told the paper.

Leonard Sperber, the lawyer hired for Scaramucci’s first divorce, told the Daily News he had “no authority to comment on anything,” including whether or not he had been retained a second time.

Ball’s LinkedIn profile lists her as vice president of investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, an asset management business formerly run by her husband.

He sold his interest in the business this year in preparation for a job in the Trump White House. After initially serving in a post at the Export-Import Bank, he was appointed to his communications job on July 21, sparking the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer.