Anthony Scaramucci Deletes Tweets At Odds With Trump, Then Says He's Being Transparent

Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed communications director, has continued to try and downplay past differences his new boss. He announced Saturday he was deleting old tweets critical of Trump or at odds with his policies.
As The Daily Beast noted Friday, Scaramucci’s Twitter feed was filled with numerous quips critical of the president. In 2012, Scaramucci called him “an odd guy” who was smart but had no judgement. In 2015, he tweeted that “walls don’t work,” ― an allusion to Trump’s plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. He has also tweeted in favor of gun control and about combating climate change.
Scaramucci, who initially supported Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) during the presidential campaign, claimed he was being transparent by announcing he was deleting the tweets. Many on Twitter pounced on the comment and said truly being transparent would mean detailing how his views changed.
After Trump launched his campaign in 2015, Scaramucci called him a “hack politician” during an appearance on Fox Business Network ― a moment he said the president brings up “every 15 seconds.” Scaramucci apologized for the comment on Friday, attributing it to political naivete. Trump said Scaramucci had wanted to endorse him before the primary, but didn’t know he was running.
