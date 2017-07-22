Anthony Scaramucci Deletes Tweets At Odds With Trump, Then Says He's Being Transparent

Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed communications director, has continued to try and downplay past differences his new boss. He announced Saturday he was deleting old tweets critical of Trump or at odds with his policies.

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

As The Daily Beast noted Friday, Scaramucci’s Twitter feed was filled with numerous quips critical of the president. In 2012, Scaramucci called him “an odd guy” who was smart but had no judgement. In 2015, he tweeted that “walls don’t work,” ― an allusion to Trump’s plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. He has also tweeted in favor of gun control and about combating climate change.

Scaramucci, who initially supported Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) during the presidential campaign, claimed he was being transparent by announcing he was deleting the tweets. Many on Twitter pounced on the comment and said truly being transparent would mean detailing how his views changed.