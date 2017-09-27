Failed White House Communications Director Now Ready To Try Journalism

Anthony Scaramucci, the shortest-serving White House communications director in history, is ready to try journalism.

Scaramucci announced Wednesday that his new media venture, The Scaramucci Post, will become a place for citizens to separate “real news and what is news that’s ― let’s call it fake.” The move confirmed rumors of a publishing venture that began circulating this month.

“Scaramucci Post is gonna be about what is right and wrong in society right now as opposed to what is left and right,” Scaramucci said in a video posted to Twitter.

During his brief time as White House communications director, Scaramucci fawned over President Donald Trump, claiming to have seen the 71-year-old “throw a dead spiral through a tire” and “hitting foul shots and swishing them, all right? He sinks 30-foot putts.”

“The president’s a winner, OK?” Scaramucci added. “And what we’re going to do is we’re going to do a lot of winning.”

Just 10 days after that gushing statement, Scaramucci resigned. His ouster came after he told a New Yorker reporter that former White House chief of staff Reince Preibus was “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac” and that he isn’t former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon because “I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Scaramucci, a former Goldman Sachs financier who now thinks he knows how to run a media company, blasted The New Yorker reporter at the time for recording their conversation and said he “made a mistake in trusting a reporter. It won’t happen again.”

Scaramucci deleted past tweets praising Hilary Clinton, and once attributed a cheesy “dance like no one is watching” quote to Mark Twain.

He said his news outlet will be a “world-class experience.” That is perhaps best exemplified by Scaramucci Post’s Twitter account, currently posting polls about who it should follow, and spam-tweeting streams of emojis.

Twitter Serious journalism.